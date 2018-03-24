News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Baltimore Playwright Ursula V Battle to Speak at 'ULMII' Entertainment Conference April 21,
Security Square Mall host the 19th annual 'Uplifting Minds II" entertainment panel and talent showcase Saturday, April 21, 2018
Ursula's company, Battle Stage Plays, has produced a list of long running stage plays that give a modern day twist to Biblical stories. Her career span includes serving as Public Relations manager at Coppin State University and an award winning journalist career which credits include writing for the Afro and The Baltimore Times newspapers. Battle is also an author who has co-written "The State of Black Baltimore" (2004) with Coppin State University Publications. She holds a Masters degree in Publication Design from the University of Baltimore.
The 2008 Baltimore Artscape presented her play "For Better or Worst" and the National Association for Professional Teaching Standards' Convention presenter her play "Teacher's Lounge." Additional long running plays of Ursula V. Battle include "Discord in the Choir," "Widows in the Hood," "The Christmas Gift," "Mary and Martha" and "The Crown of Glory & The Agony of Deceit," which was presented at New Life Fellowship Worship Center in 2012 where she is a member. Her award credits also include the "NAACP Thurgood Marshall Community Leadership Award," National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO) "Alumni Award," "DC Press Association Award" and the "Society of Professional Journalist Award."
The "Uplifting Minds II" entertainment conference celebrates 19 years of providing this free service to the communities of Baltimore and Los Angeles. From 2000-2004 it also included the communities of Houston and Atlanta. Security Square Mall and the "ULMII" conference have a long history, which stretches back to 2001 when the event moved from Coppin State University. "ULMII" through the years has provided a place where artists can be education, showcase and hopefully scouted. Several scouting opportunities have already made icons of "ULMII" participants.
In 2001 Baltimore's own living legends Jazz and SisQo (Dru Hill) were at the "ULMII" conference held at Security Square Mall, heard Baltimore competitors The Featherstone Brothers perform their original song "I Should Be" and placed it on their third album "Dru World Order." The song was released as a single, with accompanying music video, and it reached platinum status. Another Baltimore competitor named Naturi Naughton from New Jersey was scouted by Broadway at the "ULMII" conference. Her mother/manager said that performance on Broadway led to her joining the popular R&B group 3LW and that popularity led to a starring role on the STARZ Network series "Power." A Los Angeles "ULMII" competitor named Miguel was scouted by Jimmy Maynes, who was V.P. of Jive Records and speaking at the "ULMII" conference held at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall, and signed to a record deal. Today Miguel is a Grammy winning artist. Another Los Angeles competitor named Ro Shon Fegan performed at the "ULMII" conference held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and his father/manager said what he learned from the conference's founder Eunice Moseley (Freelance Associates, PRSA) who spoke on the panel, helped him take his son to the "next level." That advice resulted in Ro Shon landing a co-starring role on a Disney sitcom, that role led to a starring role on a Disney sitcom and that exposure led to him starring on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."
Doresa Harvey a Stellar Award nominated radio personality formerly of Heaven 600, who is also a comedian/actress, will host the talent showcase with DJ Rick of GWUAP Squad on the turn-table. Aside from the "ULMII Best Artist Award" winners in each category will receive a list of prizes valued at over $13,000 what includes - studio recording time (Dust Dem AFF Productions)
You can log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information on the "ULMII" entertainment conference to be held Saturday, April 21st at Security Square Mall in Baltimore from 1 – 4pm or visit www.BattleStagePlays.com for more information about Playwright Ursula V. Battle. You can also call 562-424-3836 or email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com. www.UpliftingMinds2.com
Media Contact
Eunice Moseley
***@thepulseofentertainment.com
(562) 424-3836
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse