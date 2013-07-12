News By Tag
Carlisle Events Announces 2019 Event Dates and Schedule
12 Events and 4 Auctions Anchor the 45th Season of Automotive Excitement
With that said, 2019 kicks off Carlisle Events 45th season in mid-January with Pennsylvania's "Largest Indoor/Heated Swap Meet;" Auto Mania. The three-day swap meet takes place at the Allentown Fairgrounds and is THE perfect wait to beat the winter blues for east coast car enthusiasts. After that, the second "road event" of the year occurs, Winter Lakeland AutoFest at the SUN 'n FUN Campus in Florida. This weekend hosts a two-day car auction powered by Carlisle Auctions, a multi-day swap meet and car corral and other great automotive features too.
Fast forward two months and the "home-based"
Auto Mania - January 18-20
Allentown PA Fairgrounds
Winter Florida AutoFest Lakeland - February 22-24
(Auction Fri./Sat. by Carlisle Auctions)
SUN 'n FUN, Lakeland, FL
Spring Carlisle - April 24-28*
(Auction Thur./Fri./Sat. by Carlisle Auctions)
Carlisle PA Fairgrounds/
Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals - May 17-19*
Carlisle Ford Nationals - May 31-June 2*
Summer Sale - June 15
(Auction Sat. ONLY by Carlisle Auctions)
Carlisle Expo Center Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals - June 21-23*
Hurst Nationals - July 12-13*
Carlisle Expo Center
Carlisle Chrysler Nationals - July 12-14*
Carlisle Truck Nationals - August. 2-4*
Corvettes at Carlisle - August 22-25*
Fall Carlisle - October 2-6*
(Auction Thur./Fri./Sat. by Carlisle Auctions)
Carlisle PA Fairgrounds/
Fall Florida Auction – November
(Auction dates, times and location TBD)
*Rear View Mirror Sunday (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.) - Last-minute shopping deals and showfield awards (when applicable).
Complete details about every event and auction backed by Carlisle Events and Carlisle Auctions can be found by online at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-243-7855.
