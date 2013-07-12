 
Carlisle Events Announces 2019 Event Dates and Schedule

12 Events and 4 Auctions Anchor the 45th Season of Automotive Excitement
 
 
CARLISLE, Pa. - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- As Carlisle Events prepares for its annual Pennsylvania-based schedule and its 2018 season, one annual aspect of event promotion has been missing, the calendar of 2019 dates.  After meticulous efforts and review in house, Carlisle Events is pleased to share it's 2019 schedule, with just one change which is the elimination of the Lakeland, Florida fall show, also known as Fall AutoFest.  Despite the fall event dropping off the schedule, the popular winter offering in February remains. Further, Carlisle Events/Carlisle Auctions are looking into options for a stand-alone auction in Florida in November of 2018.

With that said, 2019 kicks off Carlisle Events 45th season in mid-January with Pennsylvania's "Largest Indoor/Heated Swap Meet;" Auto Mania.  The three-day swap meet takes place at the Allentown Fairgrounds and is THE perfect wait to beat the winter blues for east coast car enthusiasts.  After that, the second "road event" of the year occurs, Winter Lakeland AutoFest at the SUN 'n FUN Campus in Florida.  This weekend hosts a two-day car auction powered by Carlisle Auctions, a multi-day swap meet and car corral and other great automotive features too.

Fast forward two months and the "home-based" portion of the Carlisle Events schedule kicks off.  Every event listed below takes place at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds or neighboring Carlisle Expo Center.  Events like the Carlisle Ford Nationals presented by Meguiar's, Carlisle Chrysler Nationals and Corvettes at Carlisle presented by Corvette America are the largest of their type in the world.  In addition, the all-new Carlisle Auctions Summer Sale returns to the June schedule as a stand-alone auction event.

Auto Mania - January 18-20
Allentown PA Fairgrounds

Winter Florida AutoFest Lakeland - February 22-24
(Auction Fri./Sat. by Carlisle Auctions)

SUN 'n FUN, Lakeland, FL

Spring Carlisle - April 24-28*
(Auction Thur./Fri./Sat. by Carlisle Auctions)
Carlisle PA Fairgrounds/Carlisle Expo Center

Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals - May 17-19*

Carlisle Ford Nationals - May 31-June 2*

Summer Sale - June 15
(Auction Sat. ONLY by Carlisle Auctions)
Carlisle Expo Center  Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals - June 21-23*

Hurst Nationals - July 12-13*
Carlisle Expo Center

Carlisle Chrysler Nationals - July 12-14*

Carlisle Truck Nationals - August. 2-4*

Corvettes at Carlisle - August 22-25*

Fall Carlisle - October 2-6*
(Auction Thur./Fri./Sat. by Carlisle Auctions)
Carlisle PA Fairgrounds/Carlisle Expo Center

Fall Florida Auction – November
(Auction dates, times and location TBD)

*Rear View Mirror Sunday (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.) - Last-minute shopping deals and showfield awards (when applicable).

Complete details about every event and auction backed by Carlisle Events and Carlisle Auctions can be found by online at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
Click to Share