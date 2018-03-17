GET's Dain Schult, Announces Additional Future Jazz Programming Elements - Jazzily

 
AUGUSTA, Ga. - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Global Entertainment Technology, Inc., ("GET"), a Wyoming C corporation, has announced additional research and consideration on a companion specialty Jazz format that will start as a short form weekend feature and possibly develop, over time, into a full time, long form programming element primarily for Internet Radio use.  It will be handled through the company's syndication wing, The Miracle Wonderland Radio Company.

GET CEO, Dain L. Schult, remarked, "Having already announced the work on Jazz Flavours, we wanted a second format so that we could present different perspectives on the Jazz genre.  The projection is that Jazz Flavours will encompass a much more varied range of Jazz interpretations dating back further into Big Band influences and BeBop while this other format – the new one – "Jazzily" will be the "breezier" and lighter version.

"No getting around the fact that the word "jazz" means several interpretations in music, covering over a hundred years of musical influences and locales worldwide.

"As a niche format, Jazz listeners tend to be like Classical aficionados in that they have strong feelings about what the genre is, to them. Rather than have just one format for the genre in a "one size fits all" approach, we believe having two formats will help spread things out and make it all more workable.

"We accept the fact from the outset that because of where GET proposes to own Terrestrial stations, these formats, like a number of other proposed offerings will be Internet Radio only.

"That's the beauty of having a network of both Terrestrial and Internet Radio stations which will allow for a much more diversified formatic lineup.  Our research has turned up quite a few "light Jazz" stations that interject quite a bit of Adult Contemporary and even Classic Rock songs that really have no connection to Jazz at all.  It becomes difficult to tell if those stations are Jazz or just Adult Contemporary stations masquerading as Jazz.

"Quite a bit of the research already created for Jazz Flavours will come in handy for the development of Jazzily.  It will probably be more broadly based which should offer a larger potential audience.  Again, we accept the fact that formats like this tend to be more niche and won't be able to rival the size of audiences for our standard terrestrial formats like Country, Adult Contemporary, Classic Rock and News Talk. and more.  But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try as hard as we can to come up with successful programming that will be fsbdt successful worldwide on the Internet."

For more information about Jazzily you can contact Dain Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21B of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and only speak as of the date hereof.  Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," or similar expressions and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results, once it's fully operational and trading, to differ materially than those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Management regularly provides news and additional information believed to be true and accurate at the time of dissemination but has no requirement to modify, comment or change in the future should circumstances change or information prove to be inaccurate for any reason. This is not a solicitation for funding or investment in the Company.  Additionally, GET makes every effort to comply with all applicable laws.

("Jazzily" [SM] is a servicemark of Global Entertainment Technology, Inc., © Copyright 2018 Global Entertainment Technology, Inc., All Rights Reserved)

http://www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com     (Link to GET's corporate website)

http://www.dainschult.com      (Link to more information about Dain L. Schult)

https://pressroom.prlog.org/Dain-L-Schult-GET/  (Link to all the other GET Press Releases)

Contact
Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.
Dain Schult, CEO
***@globalentertainmenttechnology.com
