Uplift, Inc. is hosting OUT- THINK A HACKER workshop
Every day, the news media highlights a new data breach, such as the 880,000 credit cards at Orbitz.
Uplift, Inc. is hosting OUT- THINK A HACKER workshop at the Detroit Public Library. Join Cyberdora to learn
· Strategies to protect yourself from cybercrime
· Exponential growth of the IoT
· Potential cybersecurity job opportunities
Register to attend a session at one of these branches:
4/2/18 fsbdt Redford Branch 21200 Grand River 5:30 pm
4/3/18 Parkman Branch 1766 Oakman 3:30 pm
4/4/18 Douglass Branch 3666 Grand River 3:30 pm
4/10/18 Bowen Branch 3648 W. Vernor 2:30 pm
4/11/18 Wilder Branch 7140 Seven Mile 5:30 pm
4/17/18 Chandler Park 12800 Harper Ave 2:30 pm
This workshop is a part of the Automation Workz 4 U IT training program.
Register here: https://out-
Contact
Ida Byrd-Hill
Uplift, Inc.
***@upliftinc.org
End
