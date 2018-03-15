 
Industry News





Uplift, Inc. is hosting OUT- THINK A HACKER workshop

Every day, the news media highlights a new data breach, such as the 880,000 credit cards at Orbitz.
 
 
Out-Think a Hacker Workshop
Out-Think a Hacker Workshop
DETROIT - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- The internet is becoming a basic utility. Many of us cannot live without it. It has created its own economy, the Internet of Things (IoT), connecting devices – smartphones, computers, cars and robots of all sorts – to improve our lives while opening a portal to cybercrimes, defining new words and phrases such as cybersecurity, hacker and data breach. Every day, the news media highlights a new data breach, such as the 880,000 credit cards at Orbitz.

Uplift, Inc. is hosting OUT- THINK A HACKER workshop at the Detroit Public Library.  Join Cyberdora to learn

·          Strategies to protect yourself from cybercrime

·          Exponential growth of the IoT

·          Potential cybersecurity job opportunities

Register to attend a session at one of these branches:

4/2/18 fsbdt    Redford Branch   21200 Grand River  5:30 pm
4/3/18    Parkman Branch  1766 Oakman          3:30 pm
4/4/18    Douglass Branch 3666 Grand River    3:30 pm
4/10/18  Bowen Branch     3648 W. Vernor        2:30 pm
4/11/18  Wilder Branch      7140 Seven Mile      5:30 pm
4/17/18  Chandler Park     12800 Harper Ave    2:30 pm

This workshop is a part of the Automation Workz 4 U IT training  program.

Register here: https://out-think-hacker.eventbrite.com

