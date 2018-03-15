Uplift, Inc. is hosting OUT- THINK A HACKER workshop

Every day, the news media highlights a new data breach, such as the 880,000 credit cards at Orbitz.

-- The internet is becoming a basic utility. Many of us cannot live without it. It has created its own economy, the, connecting devices – smartphones, computers, cars and robots of all sorts – to improve our lives while opening a portal to cybercrimes, defining new words and phrases such as cybersecurity, hacker and data breach. Every day, the news media highlights a new data breach, such as the 880,000 credit cards at Orbitz.Uplift, Inc. is hostingworkshop at the Detroit Public Library. Join Cyberdora to learn· Strategies to protect yourself from cybercrime· Exponential growth of the IoT· Potential cybersecurity job opportunitiesRegister to attend a session at one of these branches:4/2/18 fsbdt Redford Branch 21200 Grand River 5:30 pm4/3/18 Parkman Branch 1766 Oakman 3:30 pm4/4/18 Douglass Branch 3666 Grand River 3:30 pm4/10/18 Bowen Branch 3648 W. Vernor 2:30 pm4/11/18 Wilder Branch 7140 Seven Mile 5:30 pm4/17/18 Chandler Park 12800 Harper Ave 2:30 pmThis workshop is a part of theIT training program.