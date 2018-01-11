Uplift, Inc. Providing FREE IT Training for Thousands of Detroit Residents

We Are Piloting The Training Process For Hundreds Of Students At A Time In A Multi-Site Blended Learning Format To Meet The Demands Of The It Talent Shortage.

-- Ida Byrd-Hill President, Uplift, Inc.and Alison Gleeson SVP Cisco will announce at a Press Conference on January 11, 2018, theof Detroit residents enrolled in aCisco Networking Academy program launched here on December 27, 2017 to help educate, train and inspire Detroit residents to consider careers in IT. IoT is disrupting the way we work, live and play while creating tremendous growth opportunities and NEW COLLAR IT jobs. The Cisco Networing Academy classes help residents learn more about IoT, obtain industry accepted certifications, and prepare for high-paying, in-demand IT jobs in cyber security, networking and computer programming.This announcement will be made Detroit Public Library-PARKMAN Branch Technology Literacy Center 1766 Oakman Detroit, MI 48238Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 12:00 pm (Noon)Uplift, Inc. has launched the first Detroit community education program as part of Cisco's first-ever State Digital Acceleration program launched October 30, 2017 in Michigan."People nor Businesses can live without the internet." Researchers forecast 50 billion devices – phones, computers, appliances, robots, thermostats, automobiles, security systems, healthcare machines – will be connected to the internet. Today there are 5 billion. This exponential increase in devices have created the Internet of Things. The IoT is creating lots of high-paying "NEW COLLAR" jobs across information technology, data, healthcare and manufacturing. (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)New Collar jobs require IT skills documented by industry certification fsbdt rather than a college degree. These jobs are paying $19 to $40 per hour, which is equivalent to $39,520 to $83,200 annually.Employers are suffering a talent shortage as traditional post-secondary institutions train 25 STUDENTS at a time.Uplift, Inc. is looking for 5,000 Detroit residents to attend this and other FREE Cisco Networking Academy classes offered in 2018. The course is available anytime, anywhere--including smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops and can be supplemented by Experiential Learning Labs at seven Detroit Public Library locations for those needing assistance with their assignments. These classes lead to NEW COLLAR IT job certifications.RSVP Attendance