 
News By Tag
* Mark Hastings Kansas City
* Mark hastings Blue Springs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Blue Springs
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Mark Hastings Blue Springs-LTC Part B Billing

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mark Hastings Kansas City
* Mark hastings Blue Springs

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Blue Springs - Missouri - US

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- The landscape of Long Term Care has become a difficult one to navigate. With regulation on the rise and reimbursement on the decline organizations are looking for cost effective ways to manage their residents. One way of doing this is through billing Part B Services. Through this cost savings measure organizations can not only save thousands monthly; but additionally, allows for a broader scope of treatment options for residents.

Who qualifies?

When a Medicare patient's Part A stay ends, and your facility is no longer receiving a Medicare RUG payment, the patient assumes the responsibility for paying. If the patient needs certain supplies and they are covered by Medicare Part B. This in turn saves facilities money and allows for treatment options that may be cost prohibitive otherwise. Coverage consideration for DMEPOS items in a Skilled Nursing Facility (31) or Nursing Facility (32) are limited to the following:

• Prosthetics, orthotics and related supplies

• Urinary incontinence supplies

• Ostomy supplies

• Surgical dressings

• Oral anticancer drugs

• Oral antiemetic drugs

• Therapeutic shoes for diabetics

• Parenteral/enteral nutrition (including E0776BA, the IV pole used to      administer parenteral/enteral nutrition)

• ESRD – dialysis supplies only

• Immunosuppressive drug

Guidelines for Coverage

Medicare has set forth certain guidelines for each item listed above. Residents must meet these guidelines for coverages to apply. This is where aligning yourself with a billing partner can really benefit. For specific question on what is covered this can also be found at https://www.cms.gov/Center/Provider-Type/Durable-Medical-Equipment-DME-Center.html.

Conclusion; weather you are billing fsbdt in house or utilizing a third-party company this carve out allows for a broader spectrum of treatment options that historically could have been cost prohibitive a win-win for improving outcomes!

References
1. CMS "Your Medicare Coverage Part B services"

https://www.medicare.gov/coverage/durable-medical-equipment-coverage.html

2. Department of Health and Human services (OIG)

https://oig.hhs.gov/oei/reports/oei-06-07-00100.pdf

About the Author
Mark Hastings is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Impact Medical Services. Impact Medical is a Missouri based Durable Medical Company (DME) specializing in Part B Services. For more information please visit Www.Impactmedicalkc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@impactmedicalkc.com Email Verified
Tags:Mark Hastings Kansas City, Mark hastings Blue Springs
Industry:Health
Location:Blue Springs - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mark Hastings News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share