Mark Hastings Kansas City HealOmni

--HealOmni, a Kansas-City-based health care software company is excited to present their updated version of HealOmni. A solution based software build to manage medical devices in real time.PurposeHealOmni was created out of our own first hand frustrations troubleshooting and diagnosing problems with Negative Pressure Wound Therapy. With years of experience in the field our frustrations only grew as we constantly received service calls. Many times diagnosing problems over the phone became frustrating for patients and clinicians alike.We thought there has to be a better way; and there is with HealOmni. Our unique patent pending software can be integrated into fsbdt any existing NPWT unit not only making NPWT a safer therapy, but providing overall patient satisfaction. Rest assure that with our software you never have to worry about the status of your pump.This is an exciting time for us "Mark Hastings CEO and Creator of Healomni say's. "We see a real shift in the market to outcome and tracking basis for devices. It's our goal to be at the forefront of it all."For Media or demo contact;Mark Hastings417.399.3819Www.healomni.com