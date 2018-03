Remote Access-Mark Hastings Blue Springs

Contact

--HealOmni, a Kansas-City-based health care software company is excited to present their updated version of HealOmni. A solution based software build to manage medical devices in real time. "Our new build out is only the beginning" Say Mark Hastings CEO and Creator of Healomni. "The goal of our platform is to bridge the continuum of medical devices for patients being discharged back into the home" Hastings continues. "The platform now has clinical outcomes built into it; giving not only DME companies a better understanding of their devices, but now allows fsbdt clinicians the ability to manage more effectively."According to Hastings this is just the first of many updates that will be taking place in the next year. Per Hastings HealOmni is also patent pending for all their proprietary solutions.The remote monitoring market is set to hit 46 billion by 2020 worldwide with new solution being presented daily.For more information, please visit Www.healomni.comMedia ContactMark HastingsCEO HealOmniPhone: (417) 399-3819Email: mhastings@impactmedicalkc.com