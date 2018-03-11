 
Industry News





Analytics and Data Summit Announces Oracle's Andy Mendelsohn and Waqar Hasan as Keynote Speakers

 
 
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- BIWA User Community announced today that Oracle senior executives Andy Mendelsohn, executive vice president, Database Server Technologies and Waqar Hasan, senior vice president, Big Data Analytics will deliver the opening keynote at the 2018 Analytics and Data Summit.

The Analytics and Data Summit, formerly known as the BIWA Summit, attracts top Oracle business intelligence (BI), data warehousing, analytics, big data, and spatial and graph experts and is managed by the Oracle business intelligence, data warehousing, and analytics (BIWA) user community. As in prior years, the event includes the Oracle Spatial Summit.  The event will be held March 20–22, 2018 at the Oracle Conference Center in Redwood Shores, CA.

These executives join over 100 other speakers for discussions across a wide range of topics including Analytics; Big Data; Cloud Computing; Data Warehousing and SQL; Internet of Things (IoT); Machine Learning; Spatial and Graph; and Strategy.  The Analytics and Data Summit website, AnalyticsandDataSummit.org, offers a calendar of presentations searchable by track, speaker and date/time.

"We are thrilled to kick off the Analytics and Data Summit with these Oracle luminaries," said Dan Vlamis, Analytics and Data Summit co-chair and President of Vlamis Software Solutions. "These leaders represent key product lines within the Oracle analytics and database area, and will be able to chart the future of the technologies in focus for this conference."

About Analytics and Data Summit

The Analytics and Data Summit, formerly known as the BIWA Summit, attracts the fsbdt top Oracle business intelligence (BI), data warehousing, analytics, big data, and spatial and graph experts and is managed by the Oracle business intelligence, data warehousing, and analytics (BIWA) user community. As in prior years, the event includes the Oracle Spatial Summit.

The event will be held March 20–22, 2018 at the Oracle Conference Center in Redwood Shores, CA.

For more information, visit http://www.analyticsanddatasummit.org/. Follow the Analytics and Data Summit on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About BIWA User Community

Founded in 2006 as a special interest group (SIG) of the Independent Oracle User Group (IOUG), the BIWA User Community is a worldwide body of Oracle professionals who are interested in business intelligence (BI), data warehousing, and analytics, as well as related topics such as cloud, machine learning, spatial and graph, SQL, R, Spark, Hadoop, and similar critically important and emerging technologies.

For more information about the BIWA User Community, visit our website at oraclebiwa.org or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contact
Kirby Lunger
***@gmail.com
End
Source:BIWA User Community
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:BIWA, Oracle, Analytics
Industry:Software
Location:Redwood City - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Click to Share