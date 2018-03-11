News By Tag
Analytics and Data Summit Announces Oracle's Andy Mendelsohn and Waqar Hasan as Keynote Speakers
The Analytics and Data Summit, formerly known as the BIWA Summit, attracts top Oracle business intelligence (BI), data warehousing, analytics, big data, and spatial and graph experts and is managed by the Oracle business intelligence, data warehousing, and analytics (BIWA) user community. As in prior years, the event includes the Oracle Spatial Summit. The event will be held March 20–22, 2018 at the Oracle Conference Center in Redwood Shores, CA.
These executives join over 100 other speakers for discussions across a wide range of topics including Analytics; Big Data; Cloud Computing; Data Warehousing and SQL; Internet of Things (IoT); Machine Learning; Spatial and Graph; and Strategy. The Analytics and Data Summit website, AnalyticsandDataSummit.org, offers a calendar of presentations searchable by track, speaker and date/time.
"We are thrilled to kick off the Analytics and Data Summit with these Oracle luminaries,"
About Analytics and Data Summit
The event will be held March 20–22, 2018 at the Oracle Conference Center in Redwood Shores, CA.
For more information, visit http://www.analyticsanddatasummit.org/
About BIWA User Community
Founded in 2006 as a special interest group (SIG) of the Independent Oracle User Group (IOUG), the BIWA User Community is a worldwide body of Oracle professionals who are interested in business intelligence (BI), data warehousing, and analytics, as well as related topics such as cloud, machine learning, spatial and graph, SQL, R, Spark, Hadoop, and similar critically important and emerging technologies.
For more information about the BIWA User Community, visit our website at oraclebiwa.org or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
