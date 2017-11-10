 
Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


BIWA User Community Announces New Board Members and Analytics and Data Summit Conference Team

 
 
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Nov. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- BIWA User Community announced today that it has appointed three new members to its Board of Directors and to the conference board for the newly-renamed BIWA Summit, now called the Analytics and Data Summit. New board members include: Peter Koutroubis, SVP Operations, ERPA; Kirby Lunger, Partner and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Performance Architects, Inc; and Jay Mason, Associate Partner, Analytics, IoT & Cybersecurity, M&S Consulting.

BIWA User Community was founded in 2006 as a special interest group (SIG) of the Independent Oracle User Group (IOUG) by Shyam Varan Nath, President of BIWA User Community and GE Director – IoT, and Charlie Berger, Senior Director of Product Management, Machine Learning, AI and Cognitive Analytics, Oracle Corporation. The group has evolved to a worldwide community of Oracle professionals who are interested in big data, business intelligence (BI), data warehousing, and advanced analytics, as well as related topics such as cloud, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), spatial and graph, SQL, R, Spark, Hadoop, and similar critically important and emerging technologies.  Board members are responsible for furthering the mission of the organization.

Shyam Varan Nath said, "We have a strong group in place, and each of these individuals brings a unique set of talents and skills that makes us that much stronger. We're delighted with these appointments, and look forward to the passion for the analytics arena and deep professional experience they bring to our leadership team."

Additional BIWA User Community Board members during the 2017-2018 term include: Shyam Varan Nath, President of BIWA User Community and GE Director – IoT; Dan Vlamis, Vice President of BIWA User Community and President, Vlamis Software Solutions, Inc.; Matt Vranicar, Treasurer, BIWA User Community and President & CEO, DataRoad Technologies LLC; Pravin Patil, Managing Partner, Co-Founder at Kapstone LLC; Sunil Ranka, AI and Data Analytics Practice Director, Jade Global; Jeff Schaer, Principal, JS Business Intelligence; and Richard Solari, Director and Oracle Business Intelligence/Analytics Practice Lead, Deloitte Consulting LLP. Oracle Board Advisors include: Charlie Berger, Senior Director of Product Management, Machine Learning, AI and Cognitive Analytics and Mark Hornick, Director, Oracle Advanced Analytics and Machine Learning.

For the past five years, the BIWA User Community has held the BIWA Summit at the Oracle Conference Center in Redwood Shores, CA. We recently announced a name change to the Analytics and Data Summit. As in prior years, the event includes the Oracle Spatial Summit.

In addition to the BIWA User Community Board members above, 2018 conference committee members include: Emily Cikovsky, Principal Product Manager, Oracle Analytics, Oracle Corporation; Rich Clayton, Vice President, Product Strategy, Big Data Analytics, Oracle Corporation; Ruslan Dautkhanov, Oracle DBA, Principal, DB Schenker; Jean Ihm, Principal Product Manager, Oracle Spatial & Graph, Oracle Corporation; Brandon Jones, Consultant, M&S Consulting; Jake Krakauer, Product Marketing Lead, Oracle Analytics, Oracle Corporation; Tracy McLane, GIS Corporate Manager, Bechtel Corporation; Carol Palmer, Principal Product Manager, Oracle Spatial & Graph, Oracle Corporation; Cathye Pendley, VP Consulting Services, Vlamis Software Solutions; Lauren Shelton, Consultant, M&S Consulting; and Wayne Van Sluys, Senior Consultant, InterRel Corporation.

About wcj Analytics and Data Summit

The Analytics and Data Summit, formerly known as the BIWA Summit, attracts the top Oracle business intelligence (BI), data warehousing, analytics, big data, and spatial and graph experts and is managed by the Oracle business intelligence, data warehousing, and analytics (BIWA) user community. As in prior years, the event includes the Oracle Spatial Summit.

The event will be held March 20–22, 2018 at the Oracle Conference Center in Redwood Shores, CA. Call for papers is open now through December 3, 2017. More information is available here: www.AnalyticsandDataSummit.org.

Follow the Analytics and Data Summit on LinkedIn and Twitter (https://twitter.com/AnalyticandData).

About BIWA User Community

Founded in 2006 as a special interest group (SIG) of the Independent Oracle User Group (IOUG), the BIWA User Community is a worldwide body of Oracle professionals who are interested in business intelligence (BI), data warehousing, and analytics, as well as related topics such as cloud, machine learning, spatial and graph, SQL, R, Spark, Hadoop, and similar critically important and emerging technologies.

For more information about the BIWA User Community, visit our website at www.oraclebiwa.org or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (https://twitter.com/BIWASIG).

