Exclusive Big Boy Entertainment album stream from Buc$ for Web, Android, & IOS
The prolific President of Big Boy Entertainment, Buc$, releases his new mixtape, I.D.G.A.F., free via the Big Boy Entertainment website & Fans R Fam Android app, in a BBE Limited Edition Release.
Putting politics to the side and stepping outside of his everyday executive persona, BUC$ gives you 13 tracks of neither remorse or celebration, instead he focuses on the reality of his plight as a family provider, scholastic role model, & community protector.
He doesn't get it from nowhere. A proud alumnus of The University of Alabama, with a masters degree in sports management from the University of West Alabama, BUC$, was christened as Deboris Lanier, native of Tuscaloosa, AL in the housing projects of Rosedale Court. Coming from a strong family base engulfed in music, he grew up under the tutelage of his grandfather, the late community organizer, Howard "Lip" Lanier, DJ at the local radio stations, sing and preach in the church, and speak in front of large crowds in the community. Not only did he watch and admire his grandfather speak for the community, but also serve and protect his community on the city's Westside.
With the mixture of social and political influences, you have the creation that is known as BUC$. With this release, he teases his growing fan base with a small prequel of his continuous growth as an artist, father, and man. This mixtape is the revelation of the company motto...Fall in or Cave in! "Now let's continue this journey…"- Buc$
Big Boy Entertainment family fsbdt members Jay freeze, Ced Low, Guy, Big Boy , Bruh-C, & C-How lend their credible skills to this pre-summer release, available to stream exclusively on bbefamily.tk/
Townsend Tech Tools LLC
Big Boy Entertainment is an award winning independent music recording label & entertainment production company headquartered in historic Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Founded in 2006, by LeSelle "Big Boy" Spain, Big Boy Entertainment has tasked itself with not only creating an abundance of premium quality music and entertainment, but also with actively elevating their local communities through various philanthropic endeavors.
Townsend Tech Tools LLC., established in 2017, is an American, minority founded Mobile Application Development & Web Services company.
We provide consumers, companies, & organizations with uniquely enhanced, user friendly, solution based tools on the mobile web & Android platforms. Our innovative, and unique applications are meticulously developed for the increased productivity of the targeted end user.
