Exclusive Big Boy Entertainment Album Download From BUC$. (All Platforms)

In a push for digital dominance, Big Boy Entertainment makes BUC$ highly streamed mixtape, IDGAF, available for immediate download.

-- With little more than a week until the anticipated re-release of his well received, & regionally acclaimed album, Man Within The Man, Big Boy Entertainment President, BUC$, makes his latest mixtape, IDGAF, available for free on all platforms.Putting politics to the side and stepping outside of his everyday executive persona, BUC$ gives you 13 tracks of neither remorse or celebration, instead he focuses on the reality of his plight as a family provider, scholastic role model, & community protector.He doesn't get it from nowhere. A proud alumnus of The University of Alabama, with a masters degree in sports management from the University of West Alabama, BUC$, was christened as Deboris Lanier, native of Tuscaloosa, AL in the housing projects of Rosedale Court.Coming from a strong family base engulfed in music, he grew up under the tutelage of his grandfather, the late community organizer, Howard "Lip" Lanier, DJ at the local radio stations, sing and preach in the church, and speak in front of large crowds in the community. Not only did he watch and admire his grandfather speak for the community, but also serve and protect his community on the city's Westside.With the mixture of social and political influences, you have the creation that is known as BUC$. With this release, he teases his growing fan base with a small prequel of his continuous growth as an artist, father, and man. This mixtape is the revelation of the company motto…Fall in or Cave in! "Now let's continue this journey…"- Buc$Big Boy Entertainment family members Jay freeze, Ced Low, Guy, Big Boy , Bruh-C, & C-How lend their credible skills to this pre-summer release, available for Download Here ( https://my.pcloud.com/ publink/show? code=kZohn87Z8kOsFjLPn... ) or via their 5 Star Rated Google Play app, Big Boy Entertainment Fans R Fam ( https://play.google.com/ store/apps/details? id=com.appybui... ).. (https://townsendtechtools.xyz/)is an award winning independent music recording label & entertainment production company headquartered in historic Tuscaloosa, Alabama.Founded in 2006, by LeSelle "Big Boy" Spain, Big Boy Entertainment has tasked itself with not only creating an abundance of premium quality music and entertainment, but also with actively elevating their local communities through various philanthropic endeavors.bbefamily.tk, established in 2017, is an American, minority founded Mobile Application Development & Web Services company.We provide consumers, companies, & organizations with uniquely enhanced, user friendly, solution based tools on the mobile web & Android platforms. Our innovative, and unique applications are meticulously developed for the increased productivity of the targeted end user.townsendtechtools.xyz