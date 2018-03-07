News By Tag
Binx.tv Launches a One-Two Punch for Streamers
Binx.tv launches Premium Feature and Streamer Giveaways feature in a fresh new effort to put the power of creation in the hands of all eSport and creative Streamers.
The new Streamer Giveaways allows streamers to run giveaways in their own stream any time they want! Choose the games to giveaway from own Binx Inventory, the length of giveaway, then launch! All you have to do now is stream, no more fumbling with contacting the winner, and no more cutting and pasting keys in whispers! The winner automatically gets the game in their Binx inventory. There is even an overlay animated countdown you can use on your stream.
"The Binx community is all about aiding in the promotion of Streamers in all their creative flavors", says J.A. Ames, Binx team lead, "The rollout of these two new feature cement our commitment to developing tools that help our members grow and flourish within the world of social video streaming. They are the future. Binx is honored to be part of their communities"
Both new features deliver on tight integration with other Binx services. Delivering great indie game keys to share from the BinxStore (https://binx.tv/~
Yon Hardisty
***@monkeybyte.com
