Binx.tv Launches a One-Two Punch for Streamers

Binx.tv launches Premium Feature and Streamer Giveaways feature in a fresh new effort to put the power of creation in the hands of all eSport and creative Streamers.
 
 
28795174_2126416820922217_2772604111448965417_n
28795174_2126416820922217_2772604111448965417_n
 
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- With the new Premium Feature Token, the regular Featured Streamer is moved to the right and the Premium Featured Streamer takes the main stage on the Binx Home Page. When you Donate to Binx, you receive a Premium Feature Token, a steam game and 1,000 BinxCoins. You can use the Token yourself or you can give it to a friend. Just one more way to support yourself or your favorite streamer.
The new Streamer Giveaways allows streamers to run giveaways in their own stream any time they want! Choose the games to giveaway from own Binx Inventory, the length of giveaway, then launch! All you have to do now is stream, no more fumbling with contacting the winner, and no more cutting and pasting keys in whispers! The winner automatically gets the game in their Binx inventory. There is even an overlay animated countdown you can use on your stream.
"The Binx community is all about aiding in the promotion of Streamers in all their creative flavors", says J.A. Ames, Binx team lead, "The rollout of these two new feature cement our commitment to developing tools that help our members grow and flourish within the world of social video streaming. They are the future. Binx is honored to be part of their communities".
Both new features deliver on tight integration with other Binx services. Delivering great indie game keys to share from the BinxStore (https://binx.tv/~store) and BinxExchange (https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinx.tv%2F%7...). fsbdt Community leaderboards listings. Feature placements in Spin2Win (https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinx.tv%2F%7Egiveaways&h=ATPUg7AHQmNglMwXlO8hNn1CNqoYarjY1DF5NDQGxbU-U2QLIDMMrshlKsal8VB-xYdxcPTgsl1g7EJabkpABfCLdJ5ww5E15o3ad0RQQva0aOW3LIIEv_lZ), Streamer (https://binx.tv/~streamer_giveaway) and Raffle (https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinx.tv%2F%7Eraffle&h=ATOIjLk_Xz3jJuWFi6cZbvVjMX2_0hL7ykySWuIjJOglpgbDc37uGt0u-e9re3s4hVrG2Qa1iUI3YuP8m6Bi5yXfJ6lSsX7G3UVs5t4HjMkCTBXbAkoHsXQn) giveaways. While putting Binx #Twitter and #Facebook social channels at the command of featured Streamers.

