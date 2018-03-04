News By Tag
Washington, DC-based MindShare Selects Azim Tejani for its 2018 Membership Class
YaSabe to be a Part of an Exclusive, Invitation-Only Program for CEOs of Emerging and Fast-Growth Companies
Founded in 1997, MindShare handpicks CEOs every year from the area's hottest emerging growth companies to come together in a private, intimate setting. Its mission is to help CEOs build long-term, sustainable companies by creating opportunities for growth, building a sense of community, and fostering teamwork in a collegial environment.
'We are delighted that YaSabe will be a part of this year's program. Each year we strive to choose a class that represents strength and diversity of new tech companies in the region," stated Steve Balistreri, Managing Director at Deloitte and executive committee board member. "We received more than 200 nominations this year, so it is a great distinction to be a part of this year's class."
The 2018 members of MindShare will attend series of classes led by notable speakers on topics for building a business fsbdt at the CEO level. At the end of the year, members with significant attendance will graduate and then join the powerful alumni network of more than 1,000 CEOs. The 2018 class kicked off with a special event at the Capital One Arena hosted by Ted Leonsis and the MindShare Board.
MindShare is run by co-chairs Harry Glazer of Sprockit
About YaSabe and JobBot
About YaSabe and JobBot

YaSabe
About MindShare
Founded in 1997, MindShare's mission is to help CEOs from the most promising high tech emerging growth companies in the Greater Washington Metropolitan region build long-term, sustainable companies by providing mentorship, creating business opportunities and a sense of community, and fostering teamwork in a collegial environment. Year after year, the CEOs who graduate from MindShare reaffirm its enduring value through continued business opportunities and lasting friendships.
Contact
Azim Tejani, CEO
***@yasabe.com
