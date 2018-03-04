 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Search
* Media
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sterling
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
10987654


Washington, DC-based MindShare Selects Azim Tejani for its 2018 Membership Class

YaSabe to be a Part of an Exclusive, Invitation-Only Program for CEOs of Emerging and Fast-Growth Companies
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Technology
Search
Media

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Sterling - Virginia - US

STERLING, Va. - March 9, 2018 - PRLog -- YaSabe Inc., - a media and technology provider, is proud to announce its inclusion in MindShare, an exclusive organization designed for CEOs of the most promising high-tech companies in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Founded in 1997, MindShare handpicks CEOs every year from the area's hottest emerging growth companies to come together in a private, intimate setting. Its mission is to help CEOs build long-term, sustainable companies by creating opportunities for growth, building a sense of community, and fostering teamwork in a collegial environment.

'We are delighted that YaSabe will be a part of this year's program.  Each year we strive to choose a class that represents strength and diversity of new tech companies in the region," stated Steve Balistreri, Managing Director at Deloitte and executive committee board member. "We received more than 200 nominations this year, so it is a great distinction to be a part of this year's class."

The 2018 members of MindShare will attend series of classes led by notable speakers on topics for building a business fsbdt at the CEO level. At the end of the year, members with significant attendance will graduate and then join the powerful alumni network of more than 1,000 CEOs. The 2018 class kicked off with a special event at the Capital One Arena hosted by Ted Leonsis and the MindShare Board.

MindShare is run by co-chairs Harry Glazer of Sprockit (http://sprockitglory.com/); April Young of Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc.; and Gene Riechers of 1855 Capital (http://1855capital.com/). The Board's Executive Committee also includes Steve Balistreri of Deloitte & Touche, LLP, and Michael Lincoln (http://www.cooley.com/mlincoln) of Cooley, LLP. MindShare is supported by a board of industry veterans who are committed to building a strong ecosystem for success.

About YaSabe and JobBot
YaSabe (https://yasabe.com/) is the #1 provider of digital media and technology to help employers, marketers and agencies reach U.S. Hispanics. Through YaSabe.com and a proprietary network, YaSabe reaches 30M U.S. Hispanics each month. JobBot.ai is a stand-alone AI-based recruitment platform that offers a smarter, faster and better approach to recruit and hire hourly workers. For more information visit www.yasabe.com. For more information on JobBot visit www.JobBot.ai. (http://jobbot.ai/)

About MindShare
Founded in 1997, MindShare's mission is to help CEOs from the most promising high tech emerging growth companies in the Greater Washington Metropolitan region build long-term, sustainable companies by providing mentorship, creating business opportunities and a sense of community, and fostering teamwork in a collegial environment. Year after year, the CEOs who graduate from MindShare reaffirm its enduring value through continued business opportunities and lasting friendships.

Contact
Azim Tejani, CEO
***@yasabe.com
End
Source:YaSabe
Email:***@yasabe.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Search, Media
Industry:Technology
Location:Sterling - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ya Sabe, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share