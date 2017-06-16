Country(s)
Industry News
JobBot.AI Streamlines Hourly Recruitment for Commercial Landscapers in US
Finding Hourly Labor is the Top Concern for Landscapers in the US
STERLING, Va. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Media and technology provider YaSabe announced today that Mainscape, a premier commercial landscaper in the U.S., has deployed JobBot to automate and streamline the process of recruiting hourly workers across the enterprise. Mainscape uses various online media to source qualified workers, including Craigslist, Indeed and YaSabe.com. JobBot responds to incoming calls and textsand uses bilingual chatbots to engage and screen all the applicants and automatically schedule interviews with qualified candidates. Mainscape joins a cadre of commercial grounds keepers – both small and large – using the JobBot platform to address the most challenging aspects of recruiting hourly workers.
Finding and hiring hourly labor is the top concern in the industry. The March 2017 industry report from IBIS reported that the $80B landscaping industry in the U.S. is growing at 5% per year and currently employs more than a million people. With 65% annual turnover among workers, landscaping companies must recruit thousands of hourly workers every year.
JobBot was built for high-volume recruiting and can be easily deployed into any existing infrastructure. The platform works alongside various job postings and media and is used by customers to optimize budgets based on actual outcomes. JobBot uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing to learn continuously from its engagements with applicants resulting in better interactions and faster and more effective hiring over time.
"Hourly recruitment is a substantial and critical part of our business" said Tina Miller, Director of Human Resources at Mainscape, Inc. "JobBot ensures that we get in front of applicants in a timely manner, which is critical if we want to hire the best people".
"Recruiting high volumes of hourly workers involves many routine tasks that lend themselves to automation", said Zubair Talib, CEO of JobBot. "JobBot can outperform humans conducting tasks like contacting applicants, conducting pre-screening questions and scheduling interviews with qualified applicants."
About YaSabe and JobBot
YaSabe is the #1 provider of digital media and technology to help employers, marketers and agencies reach U.S. Hispanics. Through YaSabe.com and a proprietary network, YaSabe reaches 30M U.S. Hispanics each month. JobBot.ai is a stand-alone AI-based recruitment platform that offers a smarter, faster and better approach to recruit and hire hourly workers. For more information visit www.yasabe.com. For more information on JobBot visit www.JobBot.ai.
Contact
Zubair Talib
***@jobbot.ai
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse