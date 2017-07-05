Country(s)
Molly Maid Transforms Hourly Recruiting Nationwide with JobBot.AI
AI-Based Hourly Recruitment Platform Lets Franchisees Focus on Growing their Businesses
STERLING, Va. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Media and technology provider YaSabe, Inc. announced today that Molly Maid, one of the nation's leading residential cleaning companies, has deployed the JobBot hourly recruiting platform for use by all of its independently owned and operated franchisees. In collaboration with the corporate office in Ann Arbor, MI, the JobBot platform was tailored specifically to support the hiring needs and practices of Molly Maid franchisees. The enterprise agreement with Molly Maid enables hundreds of franchisees across the country to use the JobBot platform to process all their hourly job applications, regardless of the source of the candidate.
Participating franchisees receive a dedicated phone number for recruitment and can invite people to call or text to apply for a job. JobBot responds to incoming calls and texts and uses bilingual chatbots to engage and screen hourly job applicants from Craigslist, Indeed, and YaSabe and then automatically schedule interviews with qualified candidates. Since its deployment last quarter, JobBot has engaged with thousands of applicants on behalf of Molly Maid franchisees across the country and has automatically scheduled more than 1,000 interviews with qualified candidates.
Franchisees get access to a centralized dashboard to manage their applicant flow and monitor and configure chatbot activity and local interview schedules. Based on outcomes, JobBot provides individual Molly Maid franchisees with actionable insights about the effectiveness of various job boards and job descriptions by location and highlights issues and best practices from across the enterprise. JobBot uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to continuously learn from its engagements with applicants resulting in better interactions and faster and more effective hiring over time.
"Hourly job seekers now rely almost entirely on their smartphones to communicate and go online, said John Cohen, VP of Operations at Molly Maid. "With intelligent text messaging from JobBot, our franchisees have a chance to hire the best candidates."
YaSabe is the #1 provider of digital media and technology to help employers, marketers and agencies reach U.S. Hispanics. Through YaSabe.com and a proprietary network, YaSabe reaches 30M U.S. Hispanics each month. JobBot.ai is a stand-alone AI-based recruitment platform that offers a smarter, faster and better approach to recruit and hire hourly workers. For more information visit www.yasabe.com. For more information on JobBot visit www.JobBot.ai.
