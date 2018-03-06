News By Tag
Midtown, New Albany Prayer Vigil to be Held
Clean Socks Hope and DePauw Memorial United Methodist Church to hold prayer vigil targeting the southern Indiana opiate crisis.
Clean Socks Hope Executive Director Jeff Minton said, "We will be praying for the lost, hurting, and the epidemic of drugs in Midtown, our Mercy Street addiction recovery programs, our local pastors and all of our sister churches who are doing the hard work of the gospel in Midtown."
DePauw Memorial United Methodist Church is located directly across fsbdt from New Albany High School at 925 Vincennes Street, in New Albany, IN 47150 and the public is invited. The vigil will be held Thursday at 6:30 PM EST.
Mercy Street alum Pam Smith stated that, "If we are not encountering opposition, it's likely we are not attacking a strategic location. But if we are, we are on to something. Where the enemy is fortifying his forces is where we must focus our assault."
Minton stated that over 10 different churches have shown interest and have been invited. Mercy Street offers Stepping Into Freedom on Thursdays at 6:30 and is a 12-step, Christ-centered program focused on getting rid of life-controlling problems, and is accepted by the Floyd and Harrison County Probation Offices.
