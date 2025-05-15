Follow on Google News
MBCEA Announces 2025 Building of the Year Winners
By: MBCEA
"Congratulations to Ironhide Construction for taking home the top prize in the 2025 MBCEA Building of the Year Awards," said Robert Tiffin, MBCEA President. "Their work on the AdventHealth Sports Park was outstanding. This year's competition showcased feats of engineering, architecture, contracting and erecting. The event was a celebration of sheer determination to show the world that metal buildings are a choice they need to consider and make for their end user's building/enclosure needs."
The 2025 competition saw 23 companies submit a total of 31 entries in three categories, commercial, community and manufacturing. Following is a complete list of all 2025 MBCEA Building of the Year Award Winners, the MBCEA members that worked on the building and the metal building manufacturer/
Building of the Year: AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk in Overland Park, Kansas. Ironhide Construction, Inc. of Lincoln, Nebraska was the metal building erector for the 115,536-square-
Commercial – Award of Excellence: The Circuit of the Americas T11 Car Condos in Austin, Texas. Red Dot Buildings, located in Athens, Texas, was the metal building systems manufacturer and erector for the 10-building project that totals 141,600 square feet. The buildings, which house private cars in multi-floor "condos" next to the Circuit of the Americas, use metal wall panels and standing-seam metal roofs, and the steel used in the entire project is almost completely recycled.
Commercial – Award of Merit: West Harbor, in San Pedro, California. Bahnmiller Construction, Inc., located in Everett, Washington, served as the metal building erector for the four metal building systems totaling 65,307 square feet. Metal roofing and wall panels were used on these buildings that are part of a new waterfront destination in the Los Angeles area. Varco Pruden Buildings, a division of BlueScope Buildings North America, Inc. located in Memphis, Tennessee, was the metal building manufacturer.
Community – Award of Excellence: Western Sports Park in Farmington, Utah. Sure Steel, Inc. of South Weber, Utah was the metal building erector for the 133,400-square-
Community – Award of Merit: The Sawmill Sports Hub in Willowbrook, Illinois. Schlosser Steel Buildings of Hatfield, Pennsylvania was a subcontractor that designed, supplied, and installed the structural steel for the 85,000-square-
Manufacturing – Award of Excellence: Rode's Meats in Delphos, Ohio. H.A. Dorsten, Inc., located in Minster, Ohio, was the general contractor and erector for the 17,000-square-
Manufacturing – Award of Merit: BlueOval Ford, Gemini Building in Stanton, Tennessee. Steel Worx Solutions, LLC, of Groveland, Florida, was the project manager for the 800,000-square-
Entries are judged by an outside panel of judges based on the following criteria: Aesthetics, Unusual or Interesting Features, Quality, Complexity, Safety, and Green Building Elements. Judges for this year's awards were Ronald Albert, AIA, RHA Architects; Jerry Gorski, Gorski Engineering;
