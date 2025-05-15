 

MBCEA Announces 2025 Building of the Year Winners

By: MBCEA
 
 
AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk
AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - May 20, 2025 - PRLog -- The Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association (MBCEA) announced its 2025 Building of the Year winners at the 56th Annual MBCEA Conference, held May 7 – 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The overall winner was the AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk in Overland Park, Kansas, completed by Ironhide Construction, Inc. of Lincoln, Nebraska. Additionally, Awards of Merit and Excellence were announced for buildings in three separate categories: Commercial, Community and Manufacturing.

"Congratulations to Ironhide Construction for taking home the top prize in the 2025 MBCEA Building of the Year Awards," said Robert Tiffin, MBCEA President. "Their work on the AdventHealth Sports Park was outstanding. This year's competition showcased feats of engineering, architecture, contracting and erecting. The event was a celebration of sheer determination to show the world that metal buildings are a choice they need to consider and make for their end user's building/enclosure needs."

The 2025 competition saw 23 companies submit a total of 31 entries in three categories, commercial, community and manufacturing. Following is a complete list of all 2025 MBCEA Building of the Year Award Winners, the MBCEA members that worked on the building and the metal building manufacturer/supplier.

Building of the Year: AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk in Overland Park, Kansas. Ironhide Construction, Inc. of Lincoln, Nebraska was the metal building erector for the 115,536-square-foot project that consisted of two metal buildings housing a gymnasium and ice hockey rink. The buildings, with eave heights of 40 feet each, use standing-seam metal roofs and metal wall panels for one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the Kansas City area. Chief Buildings of Grand Island, Nebraska was the metal building systems provider.

Commercial – Award of Excellence: The Circuit of the Americas T11 Car Condos in Austin, Texas. Red Dot Buildings, located in Athens, Texas, was the metal building systems manufacturer and erector for the 10-building project that totals 141,600 square feet. The buildings, which house private cars in multi-floor "condos" next to the Circuit of the Americas, use metal wall panels and standing-seam metal roofs, and the steel used in the entire project is almost completely recycled.

Commercial – Award of Merit: West Harbor, in San Pedro, California. Bahnmiller Construction, Inc., located in Everett, Washington, served as the metal building erector for the four metal building systems totaling 65,307 square feet. Metal roofing and wall panels were used on these buildings that are part of a new waterfront destination in the Los Angeles area. Varco Pruden Buildings, a division of BlueScope Buildings North America, Inc. located in Memphis, Tennessee, was the metal building manufacturer.

Community – Award of Excellence: Western Sports Park in Farmington, Utah. Sure Steel, Inc. of South Weber, Utah was the metal building erector for the 133,400-square-foot project that encompassed five metal building systems. Standing-seam metal roofing and insulated metal wall panels enclose the buildings, which support a wide range of sports and activities and can adapt to future demands of the community. American Buildings, a Nucor Corporation brand located in Terrell, Texas, was the metal building manufacturer.

Community – Award of Merit: The Sawmill Sports Hub in Willowbrook, Illinois. Schlosser Steel Buildings of Hatfield, Pennsylvania was a subcontractor that designed, supplied, and installed the structural steel for the 85,000-square-foot, three-building project. Standing-seam metal roofing and insulated metal wall panels were used on the buildings, which serve as a sports hub for the surrounding communities. Chief Buildings of Grand Island, Nebraska was the metal building systems provider.

Manufacturing – Award of Excellence: Rode's Meats in Delphos, Ohio. H.A. Dorsten, Inc., located in Minster, Ohio, was the general contractor and erector for the 17,000-square-foot meat processing and sales facility. A Galvalume roof and metal wall panels enclose the building, which also uses insulated metal panels for interior freezers and refrigeration rooms. It serves as a world-class meat processing facility for local farms in western Ohio. Chief Buildings of Grand Island, Nebraska was the metal building manufacturer.

Manufacturing – Award of Merit: BlueOval Ford, Gemini Building in Stanton, Tennessee. Steel Worx Solutions, LLC, of Groveland, Florida, was the project manager for the 800,000-square-foot metal building system with a 60-foot clearance and 190-foot clear span. Varco Pruden Buildings, a division of BlueScope Buildings North America, Inc. located in Memphis, Tennessee, was the metal building manufacturer.

Entries are judged by an outside panel of judges based on the following criteria: Aesthetics, Unusual or Interesting Features, Quality, Complexity, Safety, and Green Building Elements. Judges for this year's awards were Ronald Albert, AIA, RHA Architects; Jerry Gorski, Gorski Engineering; and Matthew B. Jarmel, AIA, MBA, Jarmel Kizel Architects and Engineers, Inc. To be eligible, the project must have been completed in 2024 by an MBCEA Contractor Member. For more information on MBCEA's Building of the Year winners, visit https://www.mbcea.org/.

