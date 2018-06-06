News By Tag
Clean Socks Hope Announces Partnership, Corporate Sponsor
Sleep In Heavenly Peace Chapter comes to New Albany, joins forces with Clean Socks Hope and new Corporate sponsor Texas Roadhouse
"Thanks to the hard work of our Sleep In Heavenly Peace Chapter President Steve Lewis, our start up costs have been covered by Texas Roadhouse and they have agreed to provide supplies and volunteers for our first build later this summer!" Minton said.
Sleep In Heavenly Peace began in a garage in Twin Falls, Idaho as a Christmas time project for a family that needed a bed. A Facebook post and a visit from Mike Rowe (Returning The Favor) caused Sleep In Heavenly Peace to explode and helped guide the charity's goal to have a chapter in every state. There are currently 50 Chapters in 28 states and growing.
"For me it was an answered prayer," New Albany Chapter President Steve Lewis said, "Now, thanks to Texas Roadhouse and their commitment to our community we have a real shot at getting these kids in our town up off the floor and into something I think we take for granted sometimes, a warm bed of their own."
Texas Roadhouse is a national restaurant chain known for its local community based philanthropy. (https://www.texasroadhouse.com/
