Industry News





June 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

Clean Socks Hope Announces Partnership, Corporate Sponsor

Sleep In Heavenly Peace Chapter comes to New Albany, joins forces with Clean Socks Hope and new Corporate sponsor Texas Roadhouse
 
NEW ALBANY, Ind. - June 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Clean Socks Hope Executive Director Jeff Minton confirmed that Texas Roadhouse has agreed to partner with the New Albany, southern Indiana chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace.

"Thanks to the hard work of our Sleep In Heavenly Peace Chapter President Steve Lewis, our start up costs have been covered by Texas Roadhouse and they have agreed to provide supplies and volunteers for our first build later this summer!" Minton said.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace began in a garage in Twin Falls, Idaho as a Christmas time project for a family that needed a bed. A Facebook post and a visit from Mike Rowe (Returning The Favor) caused Sleep In Heavenly Peace to explode and helped guide the charity's goal to have a chapter in every state. There are currently 50 Chapters in 28 states and growing.

"For me it was an answered prayer," New Albany Chapter President Steve Lewis said, "Now, thanks to Texas Roadhouse and their commitment to our community we have a real shot at getting these kids in our town up off the floor and into something I think we take for granted sometimes, a warm bed of their own."

Texas Roadhouse is a national restaurant chain known for its local community based philanthropy. (https://www.texasroadhouse.com/sustainability/community) Sleep In Heavenly Peace is a 501c3 nonprofit headquartered in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Source:Sleep In Heavenly Peace
Email:***@cleansockshope.org Email Verified
Tags:Sleep In Heavenly Peace, Texas Roadhouse, Clean Socks Hope
Industry:Non-profit
Location:New Albany - Indiana - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
