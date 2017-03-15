Country(s)
Industry News
The Color Dash Is Returning to Midtown, New Albany, Saturday April 8, 2017
The World's brightest 5K, the New Albany Color Dash and Midtown SpringFest includes family inter-actives, obstacle courses, inflatable slides, games, and lots of entertainment, great food, good music, fabulous ponies and lots of laughter.
NEW ALBANY, Ind. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Clean Socks Hope has announced its 2nd annual New Albany Color Dash 5K on Saturday, September April 8, 2017 at Cardinal Ritter Park and the return of the Midtown SpringFest. This all day fun, family-friendly event is going to be a big difference maker—It's New Albany's Brightest 5K run/walk.
10 AM: at Cardinal Ritter Park in New Albany! This Family Friendly Entertainment, Food, Games and Music. In all 4 corners of Cardinal Ritter Park, Kidtown in the Park includes a kid-only bouncy house, games, and lots of entertainment, great food, good music, fabulous ponies and tons of laughter.
Midtown Spring Festival: between S Ellen Jones Elementary, Ritter Park and 800 E 8th Street the old Robinson Nugent Building in New Albany. This free event includes encouraging the patronage of our businesses, and provide an experience we can all enjoy and participate in a growing community and historic neighborhood.
8th Street Pizza Ministry Dinner Service 4PM until 8PM at Clean Socks Hope, 800 E 8th Street, New Albany IN 47150 (The Old Robinson Nugent Building).
The entire community is invited!
All proceeds from the The New Albany Color Dash 5K Fun Run will go back into the Midtown community and the 8th Street Ministries.
Register at: www.cleansockshope.org and click on Community Events!
Contact
Angela Zimmerman
David Hollander
***@cleansockshope.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse