News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Certified Naturally Grown Herb Seeds and Plants from Veneta, Oregon
We sell locally, we can also ship directly to you, or you might arrange to come visit Lovelight Herb Farm in person. Please call us in advance to arrange a visit, email or call us (http://lovelightherbs.com/
Please let us know if you would like something grown that is not listed, as we'd be happy to discuss growing especially for you!
Thank you!
Nicki & John Neilson
** Many varieties of flowers are also harvested and put directly into Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Coconut Oil for solar infusions. These oils and other products are available in a variety of bulk sizes. Contact us for more info (http://lovelightherbs.com/
Lovelight is a medicinal and fsbdt culinary herb farm, teaching center and producer of nourishing herb and food products. We tend and nurture the plants we grow with love and positivity. With the gifts of sunshine and rain, they flourish and transform into magical, joyous and healthy offerings. We offer herb starts (http://lovelightherbs.com/
Our goal is to provide chemical-free and US grown medicinal herbs to everyone from big companies to you at home making remedies for those you love, and to help you learn how you can take charge of your own health care using herbs and foods.
Contact
Lovelight Herb Farm
***@lovelightherbs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse