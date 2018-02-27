 
Certified Naturally Grown Herb Seeds and Plants from Veneta, Oregon

 
 
VENETA, Ore. - March 4, 2018 - PRLog -- We are excited to offer a wide variety of medicinal plants (http://lovelightherbs.com/product-category/herbplants/), grown on our farm in Veneta, Oregon. All plants on Lovelight Herb Farm are naturally grown without the use of chemicals or are ethically harvested from the wilds nearby.

We sell locally, we can also ship directly to you, or you might arrange to come visit Lovelight Herb Farm in person. Please call us in advance to arrange a visit, email or call us (http://lovelightherbs.com/contact-us/) to place orders. Herb plants are shipped by your method of choice (USPS, FedEx, UPS, 2-day, Overnight, etc.), and shipping is billed at cost. Small handling fees may apply.

Please let us know if you would like something grown that is not listed, as we'd be happy to discuss growing especially for you!

Thank you!

Nicki & John Neilson

** Many varieties of flowers are also harvested and put directly into Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Coconut Oil for solar infusions. These oils and other products are available in a variety of bulk sizes. Contact us for more info (http://lovelightherbs.com/contact-us/).

Lovelight is a medicinal and fsbdt culinary herb farm, teaching center and producer of nourishing herb and food products. We tend and nurture the plants we grow with love and positivity. With the gifts of sunshine and rain, they flourish and transform into magical, joyous and healthy offerings. We offer herb starts (http://lovelightherbs.com/product-category/herbplants/) and seeds (http://lovelightherbs.com/product-category/seeds/) for your garden, freshly harvested (http://lovelightherbs.com/product-category/freshherbs/) and dried herbs (http://lovelightherbs.com/product-category/driedherbs/), and an endless array of handcrafted herb infused oils, vinegar and honeys (http://lovelightherbs.com/product-category/extracts/). Located 10 miles West of Eugene, in Veneta, Oregon, all plants at Lovelight Herb Farm are naturally grown without the use of chemicals, or they are ethically harvested from the wild. We are stewards of this land, surrounded by abundant forests and mountain ranges. We believe Hippocrates knew the answer: "Let food be thy medicine, and medicine be thy food."

Our goal is to provide chemical-free and US grown medicinal herbs to everyone from big companies to you at home making remedies for those you love, and to help you learn how you can take charge of your own health care using herbs and foods.

