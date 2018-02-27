 
Swampscott Chocolate Manufacturer will launch on QVC's Gourmet Holiday Television Segment

CB Stuffer will launch a 6 pack offering of their popular peanut butter cups during the Gourmet Holiday television segment.
 
 
IMG_6988
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. - March 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Local Chocolate manufacture and brand CB Stuffer will launch on QVC's Gourmet Holiday television segment  on Tuesday, March 06, 2018 at 3:00 PM EST. During the segment  Melissa Epps for QVC will promote five different variations of the CB Stuffer peanut butter cups including the traditional milk, traditional dark, dark sea salt and caramel, the classic and s'mores. The six peanut butter cups are packaged in a signature CB Stuffer green gift box designed for this launch.
CB Stuffer items were recently launched on the Grommet and were part of Amazon Prime's Sweet Snack Surprise. They are available online at cbstuffer.com and nationally at specialty retailers including The Paper Store chain, TJX Companies, and Lolli & Pops. "We're excited for the opportunity to showcase our CB Stuffer Peanut Butter Cups to the QVC audience which will help bring our products to another market," fsbdt  stated CPO Carlo Bacci. QVC showcases over 1,150 products, and approximately a third of those are new to customers. A peanut butter cup isn't new or different, but a CB Stuffer Peanut Butter Cup is different because this specialty item is the largest in the industry weighing in at about 5.5 oz's and available in an expanded flavor profile.
About CB Stuffer www.cbstuffer.com- Located in Swampscott MA, the National Specialty Retailer is known for its CB Stuffer Peanut Butter Cups which were a Rachael Ray Snack of the Day, Gourmet Bars, Chocolate Pizzas as seen on View Your Deal online and pizza slices. They are members of the Specialty Food Association, the Retail Association of MA, the National Retail Federation, and the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce and the North Shore Chamber of Commerce.

Source:Bacci Chocolate Design, Inc.
Email:***@cbstuffer.com Email Verified
Tags:Qvc, Cb Stuffer, Sea Salt Caramel
Industry:Retail
Location:Swampscott - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Partnerships
