Swampscott Chocolate Manufacturer will launch on QVC's Gourmet Holiday Television Segment
CB Stuffer will launch a 6 pack offering of their popular peanut butter cups during the Gourmet Holiday television segment.
CB Stuffer items were recently launched on the Grommet and were part of Amazon Prime's Sweet Snack Surprise. They are available online at cbstuffer.com and nationally at specialty retailers including The Paper Store chain, TJX Companies, and Lolli & Pops. "We're excited for the opportunity to showcase our CB Stuffer Peanut Butter Cups to the QVC audience which will help bring our products to another market," fsbdt stated CPO Carlo Bacci. QVC showcases over 1,150 products, and approximately a third of those are new to customers. A peanut butter cup isn't new or different, but a CB Stuffer Peanut Butter Cup is different because this specialty item is the largest in the industry weighing in at about 5.5 oz's and available in an expanded flavor profile.
About CB Stuffer www.cbstuffer.com-
Erin Calvo-Bacci
