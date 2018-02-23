 
News By Tag
* Sbm Representative Assembly
* Colleen Burke
* Karen Geibel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Southfield
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
February 2018
282726252423

Attorneys Colleen Burke and Karen Geibel Appointed to State Bar of Michigan Representative Assembly

 
 
SBM Representative Assembly Members Colleen Burke and Karen Geibel
SBM Representative Assembly Members Colleen Burke and Karen Geibel
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sbm Representative Assembly
Colleen Burke
Karen Geibel

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Southfield - Michigan - US

Subject:
Executives

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Feb. 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC, a leading defense litigation firm, is pleased to announce that Colleen H. Burke and Karen R. Geibel were recently appointed to fill vacancies in the State Bar of Michigan Representative Assembly, both representing the 6th Judicial Circuit. With 150 members that represent the entire state's judicial districts, the Representative Assembly is the final policy-making body of the State Bar of Michigan.

Ms. Burke has extensive experience in defense litigation and focuses her practice in the area of professional liability, including defending lawyers in legal malpractice cases and in grievance matters with the Attorney Grievance Commission. She also defends judges in matters brought by the Judicial Tenure Commission. Ms. Burke is active in a number of legal organizations, including the Association of Defense Trial Counsel, the Oakland County Bar Association, the Defense Research Institute and the Association of Professional Responsibility Lawyers.

Ms. Geibel focuses on the defense of general and automobile litigation. Prior to joining the firm, she worked in public service having served as the Judicial Staff Attorney and former Law Clerk for Judge Rudy J. Nichols in the Oakland County Circuit Court for almost 15 years. In 2017, Ms. Geibel was appointed by Congressman Dave Trott to serve on the Military Academy Nomination Panel to evaluate West Point applicants for nomination by the Congressman. fsbdt Ms. Geibel is a long-time member in the Oakland County Bar Association serving on the Circuit Court, Business Court and Membership Committees and has also participated in the preparation and planning of several Circuit Court Bench Bar Conferences. In addition, she is a member of the Association of Defense Trial Counsel, the Detroit Bar Association, the Michigan Center for Civil Education, and the Women Officials' Network.

The appointment of both Ms. Burke and Ms. Geibel will be effective at the April 21, 2018 meeting of the Representative Assembly. They will run for re-election this spring to hold the seat for the duration of their terms, which expire 9/30/2020 and 9/30/2019 respectively.

About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.

For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.

Contact
Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
***@ceflawyers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ceflawyers.com Email Verified
Tags:Sbm Representative Assembly, Colleen Burke, Karen Geibel
Industry:Legal
Location:Southfield - Michigan - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Collins Einhorn Farrell PC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share