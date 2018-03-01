 
News By Tag
* Lindsey A. Peck
* Collins Einhorn Appellate
* Michigan appellate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Southfield
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

Attorney Lindsey A. Peck Joins Appellate Practice Group at Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

 
 
Appellate Attorney Lindsey A. Peck, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Appellate Attorney Lindsey A. Peck, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lindsey A. Peck
Collins Einhorn Appellate
Michigan appellate

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Southfield - Michigan - US

Subject:
Executives

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - March 6, 2018 - PRLog -- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is pleased to announce that attorney Lindsey A. Peck has joined the firm's Appellate Practice Group. Ms. Peck will be focusing her practice on appellate litigation, dispositive motion practice, and post-verdict litigation in the trial courts.

As an experienced litigator, trial attorney and appellate practitioner, Ms. Peck has litigated countless cases that resulted in summary disposition or summary judgment in favor of her clients. She has also tried multiple cases, all of which resulted in defense verdicts in favor of her clients. Her eye for detail and penchant for writing have been the keys to her success in both state and federal appellate courts.

Ms. Peck received a Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, from the University of Minnesota and went on to obtain a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Michigan State University College of Law. While in law school, Ms. Peck received a number of awards for her academic achievements and writing abilities.

Ms. Peck has been a listed "Rising Star" by Michigan Super Lawyers® Magazine every year since 2013. She has also been recognized by Hour Detroit's List of "Top Women Attorneys in Michigan" for the past five years, as well as a listed "Top Lawyer" by Michigan Top Lawyers in 2015.

Ms. Peck is a member of the Appellate Practice Section of the State fsbdt Bar of Michigan. She is a resident of Novi, Michigan.

About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.

For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.

Contact
Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
***@ceflawyers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ceflawyers.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Collins Einhorn Farrell PC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share