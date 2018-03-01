News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Attorney Lindsey A. Peck Joins Appellate Practice Group at Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
As an experienced litigator, trial attorney and appellate practitioner, Ms. Peck has litigated countless cases that resulted in summary disposition or summary judgment in favor of her clients. She has also tried multiple cases, all of which resulted in defense verdicts in favor of her clients. Her eye for detail and penchant for writing have been the keys to her success in both state and federal appellate courts.
Ms. Peck received a Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, from the University of Minnesota and went on to obtain a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Michigan State University College of Law. While in law school, Ms. Peck received a number of awards for her academic achievements and writing abilities.
Ms. Peck has been a listed "Rising Star" by Michigan Super Lawyers® Magazine every year since 2013. She has also been recognized by Hour Detroit's List of "Top Women Attorneys in Michigan" for the past five years, as well as a listed "Top Lawyer" by Michigan Top Lawyers in 2015.
Ms. Peck is a member of the Appellate Practice Section of the State fsbdt Bar of Michigan. She is a resident of Novi, Michigan.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
Contact
Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
***@ceflawyers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse