Collins Einhorn Attorney Kyle Smith to Receive Michigan Defense Trial Counsel's Golden Gavel Award
Mr. Smith, a partner at Collins Einhorn, is a member of the General and Automotive Liability Practice Group. His practice centers on the defense of personal injury and property damage claims. He has successfully defended clients involving first- and third-party automobile, product liability, premises liability, and construction fsbdt site liability matters. Mr. Smith is a listed 2017 "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers® Magazine.
Mr. Smith received his B.S. in supply chain management from Michigan State University's Eli Broad College of Business. As a member of the Michigan State Football team, he earned his varsity letter and was named Academic All-Big Ten in 2008. He went on to receive his Juris Doctor from Michigan State University College of Law.
In addition to being a member of the MDTC, Mr. Smith is also an active member of the Oakland County Bar Association and the Association of Defense Trial Counsel. He is actively involved in Angels' Place, a Michigan-based non-profit charity that provides people-centered services, including homes and professional support, for adults with developmental disabilities.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
