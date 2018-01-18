 
Collins Einhorn Attorney Kyle Smith to Receive Michigan Defense Trial Counsel's Golden Gavel Award

 
 
Attorney Kyle N. Smith, 2018 MDTC Golden Gavel Recipient
Attorney Kyle N. Smith, 2018 MDTC Golden Gavel Recipient
 
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Jan. 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is pleased to announce that attorney Kyle N. Smith has been selected as the recipient of the 2018 Michigan Defense Trial Counsel (MDTC) Golden Gavel Award. This award recognizes young lawyers who have been practicing fewer than ten years and have demonstrated significant achievement in the area of advancing "young attorneys" by way of mentoring, civic leadership, charitable endeavors and the promotion of the reputation of the profession through professionalism and courtesy. Mr. Smith will receive the award during the MDTC Legal Excellence Awards Banquet on March 8, 2018, at the Gem Theatre in Detroit.

Mr. Smith, a partner at Collins Einhorn, is a member of the General and Automotive Liability Practice Group. His practice centers on the defense of personal injury and property damage claims. He has successfully defended clients involving first- and third-party automobile, product liability, premises liability, and construction fsbdt site liability matters. Mr. Smith is a listed 2017 "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers® Magazine.

Mr. Smith received his B.S. in supply chain management from Michigan State University's Eli Broad College of Business. As a member of the Michigan State Football team, he earned his varsity letter and was named Academic All-Big Ten in 2008. He went on to receive his Juris Doctor from Michigan State University College of Law.

In addition to being a member of the MDTC, Mr. Smith is also an active member of the Oakland County Bar Association and the Association of Defense Trial Counsel. He is actively involved in Angels' Place, a Michigan-based non-profit charity that provides people-centered services, including homes and professional support, for adults with developmental disabilities.

About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.

For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.

Contact
Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
***@ceflawyers.com
Click to Share