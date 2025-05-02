Caban Group now 50% partner & exclusive corporate finance advisor to Global Reach Private Equity

Global Reach taps Caban Group to drive fintech investment growth across Africa and emerging markets as joint partners

--, a leading venture capital and corporate finance advisory firm focused on African markets, has fulfilled its ambition in having its own Private Equity fund. Furthermore, it's been appointed the exclusive corporate finance advisory firm for, a specialist investor in fintech across emerging markets. This strategic partnership is set to accelerate access to capital and provide strategic support for fintech startups and scale-ups in Africa and other developing regions, marking a pivotal moment for the African fintech ecosystem.As part of this partnership, two of Caban Group's most senior executives—, Group CEO and, Group Managing Director —will join the board ofand serve as General Partners of its fintech investment fund. By integrating Caban's leadership into its governance and deal-making processes, Global Reach is strengthening its execution capacity on the ground and deepening its regional expertise."Our appointment by Global Reach comes at a defining moment for fintech in Africa," said. "Combining Global Reach's capital and sector focus with Caban's on-ground insight and networks unlocks smarter capital, deeper strategic support, and unmatched investor access to the continent's next wave of high-growth fintech ventures.", added, "We're delighted to partner exclusively with Caban Group. Dave and Ben's board-level involvement and advisory mandate will sharpen our investment strategy and hands-on support for portfolio companies. This collaboration positions us to deliver superior growth and returns for our investors while catalysing fintech innovation across emerging markets."This partnership arrives as African fintech startups raised over, maintaining fintech's status as the top sector for venture financing on the continent. By pairing Global Reach's capital with Caban's advisory expertise, governance oversight, and extensive network, this alliance is poised to set new benchmarks for value creation, execution excellence, and sustainable growth in African fintech.Caban Group is a pioneering venture capital and corporate finance advisory firm dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs in Sub-Saharan Africa. Founded in 2013 with headquarters in London and offices across the continent, Caban combines impact-focused investment and advisory services—spanning capital raising, growth strategy, and M&A—to drive sustainable business growth. Through its advisory arm Caban Capital and its venture arm, the firm has facilitated significant capital flows and has incubated high-potential startups, all underpinned by a triple-bottom-line ethos: profit, people, and planet.Global Reach Private Equity LP is an investment firm specialising in fintech opportunities across emerging markets. With a focus on digital payments, lending platforms, insurtech, and financial inclusion, Global Reach provides both capital and strategic support to startups and scale-ups transforming financial services. Led by Managing Partner Michael Cothill, the firm combines international investor capital with deep local market insight to unlock value and drive innovation in underserved regions.