Attorney Tanya M. Murray Joins Collins Einhorn Farrell's Insurance Coverage Practice Group
Ms. Murray graduated from the University of Western Ontario with her Bachelor of Arts, Honors Specialization in Kinesiology. Ms. Murray went on to obtain her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, at Detroit Mercy Law, where she was inducted into the Frank Murphy Honor Society. While in law school, she served as an Associate Title Editor for law review, and published "How to Slay the Hydra: Adopting Charles Alan Wright's 'The Law of Remedies as a Social Institution' as a Framework for Preventing Data Breaches." Additionally, Ms. Murray was as an Executive Board Member for moot court, and competed in the John J. Gibbons Moot Court Competition and New York State Bar National Moot Court Competition. She is a member of Oakland County Bar Association and the Women's Bar Association – Oakland Region.
Ms. Murray is a resident of Ypsilanti, Michigan.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, insurance coverage, general and automobile liability, grievance defense, asbestos/toxic tort, fire and explosion liability, medical malpractice, and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
