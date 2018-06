Attorney Tanya M. Murray Joins Collins Einhorn Farrell's Insurance Coverage Practice Group

Insurance Coverage Attorney Tanya M. Murray

-- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is pleased to announce that attorney Tanya M. Murray recently joined the firm's Insurance Coverage practice group. Ms. Murray represents and counsels clients by providing coverage opinions and drafting corresponding coverage position letters encompassing a wide variety of claims under commercial general liability, homeowners, umbrella and professional liability insurance policies. She also litigates coverage disputes arising from claims for bodily injury, property damage, personal and advertising injury, construction defects and toxic torts among others.Ms. Murray graduated from the University of Western Ontario with her Bachelor of Arts, Honors Specialization in Kinesiology. Ms. Murray went on to obtain her Juris Doctor,at Detroit Mercy Law, where she was inducted into the Frank Murphy Honor Society. While in law school, she served as an Associate Title Editor for law review, and published "How to Slay the Hydra: Adopting Charles Alan Wright's 'The Law of Remedies as a Social Institution' as a Framework for Preventing Data Breaches." Additionally, Ms. Murray was as an Executive Board Member for moot court, and competed in the John J. Gibbons Moot Court Competition and New York State Bar National Moot Court Competition. She is a member of Oakland County Bar Association and the Women's Bar Association – Oakland Region.Ms. Murray is a resident of Ypsilanti, Michigan.Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, insurance coverage, general and automobile liability, grievance defense, asbestos/toxic tort, fire and explosion liability, medical malpractice, and employment and workers compensation.For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.