Lynxus Technologies Accepts Light & Building Design Plus Award

Lynxus Technology, a division of Magtech Ind. has been awarded the Design Plus Award from light and Building for its AcoFusion Robot Track Light.

--Utilizing theadjustable beam fixture,powered the LED's with their new "MD" Multi-Dim LED driver and utilizedwireless controls for this truly unique fixture. What was formed was a fully automated track light that requires nothing more than a phone or tablet to adjust positions, beams or groups in a simplified app.The perfect solution for conference rooms, galleries, auditoriums or any location where high ceilings and limited access is a challenge, the Robot Track Light exceeds conventional fixtures. No longer is it necessary to manually adjust the beam or angle fsbdt for changing environments. With Lynxus Wireless Technologies, the Robot can seamlessly adapt to new or pre-configured presentations., a leader in LED Power solutions presents,, a comprehensive wireless solution for lighting and energy management. At Lynxus, we deliver an experience by providing the world with an expanding line of innovation. We remotely connect the world to make life more productive and successful through advanced designs and intelligent development.Gerald CulbertMagtech Industrieshttp://www.lynxus.com