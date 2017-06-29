Lynxus Techologies Delivers Wireless Lighting Solution

Lynxus Technologies releases wireless solution at Light Fair

-- Lynxus Technologies releases Intelligent Wireless Lighting Control System at LIGHTFAIR 2017Lynxus Technologies, a Division of Magtech Industries revealed its Lynxus Wireless Solution, an intelligent wireless lighting control system, at LIGHTFAIR® International 2017, May 9-11, in Philadelphia.The Lynxus System, designed around Magtech's Quantum Series of Premium LED Drivers integrates effortlessly with LED luminaires and allows Lighting Manufactures to provide wireless functionality into their product line. Based on "open source zigbee protocol" Lynxus provides energy savings and customize lighting schedules using the LynxLite App. in conjunction with Lynxus controls to provide customized lighting programs with governmental compliant control. With occupancy sensing and daylight harvesting Lynxus is ideal for new construction and retrofit applications, from single rooms to full buildings, where wiring would be costly or complex.The system is comprised of zigbee embedded drivers, modules, power monitors, gateways, sensors and applications, all designed to be operator friendly and provide a qualified user experience. The system's zigbee based open protocol enables expansion to other open source components from manufacturers such as Leviton, OSRAM and LG along with multiple dimmers, daylight and occupancy sensors already in place. Simple to set up, commission and use, Lynxus can operate independently, or connect to the cloud services for robust data collection and reporting."The Lynxus system is a cohesive and cost-effective way to provide OEM's immediate access to wireless devices without the costs associated in developing their own system. Additionally, contractors can upgrade facilities to wireless solutions that comply with state energy efficiency requirements and reduce operating costs, all without additional installation expense" said Michael Kuo, Chief Technology Officer at Lynxus. "We provide manufactures and building owners a solution that will deliver years of energy and maintenance savings."