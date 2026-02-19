News By Tag
WRAP × Fashion Alliance Network Launch NYFW 2026 Partnership
Nigerian Circular Art from Ijora Badia Takes Global Stage at New York Fashion Week
By: Eva Walker
Presented as part of NYFW February 2026 programming, the multi-day exhibition and event series will connect sustainable sculpture, hands-on learning, and critical conversations around health, longevity, and eco-conscious living. Together, WRAP and FAN will engage more than 230,000 New York Fashion Week attendees.
At the center of the collaboration is WRAP's Slum Art collection, a growing body of student artwork created in Ijora Badia Village, Lagos using reclaimed and upcycled materials. Each piece reflects a model of creativity that gives environmental waste cultural and creative value, highlighting environmental urgency and the talent within historically overlooked communities. By placing these works within the context of NYFW programming, WRAP and FAN position circular art as no longer a niche medium but as a crucial practice for the future of our creative economy.
The exhibition will feature:
As sustainability continues to redefine the fashion landscape, WRAP × FAN offers a blueprint for how art, fashion, and community can work together to build regenerative futures, where creativity thrives without excess, and innovation begins at the margins.
About WRAP (Waste Reduction Art Project)
WRAP is an art and sustainability nonprofit dedicated to reducing material waste while enabling a more robust creator economy. Through community-driven programming, global exhibitions, and accessible art practices, WRAP empowers artists to transform discarded materials into meaningful cultural work.
About Fashion Alliance Network (FAN)
The Fashion Alliance Network (FAN) is a collaborative platform connecting designers, cultural institutions, and industry leaders to foster innovation, sustainability, and cross-sector partnership within the global fashion ecosystem.
WRAP NYFW Timeline:
Feb 23 Invitation-Only VIP Preview (6-8 PM)
Feb 24 Public Exhibition Opens (11AM-6PM)
Sustainable Sculpture Community Build led by a group of sculptors (4-6PM)
Masterclass:
Panel Discussion: Sustainability, Health & Longevity (6PM-7PM)
Feb 25 Public Exhibition Opens (11AM-6PM)
Sustainable Sculpture Community Build Continues (11AM-6PM)
Masterclass:
Intentional Eco-Mindset Activation (6PM-6:15PM)
Panel Discussion: Art of Sustainable Living (6:30PM-7:30PM)
Feb 26 Invitation-Only Closing Party + Dance Performance + DJ (6–10 PM)
https://artstore.wrapnow.org/
