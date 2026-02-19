 
WRAP × Fashion Alliance Network Launch NYFW 2026 Partnership

Nigerian Circular Art from Ijora Badia Takes Global Stage at New York Fashion Week
By: Eva Walker
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 19, 2026 - PRLog -- Waste Reduction Art Project ( WRAP) announces a strategic collaboration with the Fashion Alliance Network (FAN) to amplify circular art, sustainable fashion, and community-led creativity on a global stage. The partnership will showcase WRAP's Slum Art collection from Ijora Badia Village, Lagos, bringing village-rooted innovation into dialogue with international fashion audiences.

Presented as part of NYFW February 2026 programming, the multi-day exhibition and event series will connect sustainable sculpture, hands-on learning, and critical conversations around health, longevity, and eco-conscious living. Together, WRAP and FAN will engage more than 230,000 New York Fashion Week attendees.

At the center of the collaboration is WRAP's Slum Art collection, a growing body of student artwork created in Ijora Badia Village, Lagos using reclaimed and upcycled materials. Each piece reflects a model of creativity that gives environmental waste cultural and creative value, highlighting environmental urgency and the talent within historically overlooked communities. By placing these works within the context of NYFW programming, WRAP and FAN position circular art as no longer a niche medium but as a crucial practice for the future of our creative economy.

The exhibition will feature:
  • Large-scale sustainable community sculpture builds crafted from salvaged materials
  • Live sustainable art technique demonstrations and workshops exploring circular design techniques
  • Panel discussions and salons on creator economy, sustainability, public health, longevity, and regenerative creative systems
  • Cross-disciplinary dialogue between artists, designers, environmental advocates, and fashion executives
  • This collaboration reflects a shared commitment between WRAP and FAN to expand definitions of sustainability beyond conservation, preservation and waste management, addressing ways of enabling the conscious creator economy and empowering individual talent, opportunity, and creative potential.
Through its partnership with FAN, WRAP enters the NYFW ecosystem with expanded visibility, bridging grassroots creative practice with industry infrastructure. The collaboration aims to spark long-term partnerships between artists, brands, collectors, and institutions committed to environmental and social responsibility.

As sustainability continues to redefine the fashion landscape, WRAP × FAN offers a blueprint for how art, fashion, and community can work together to build regenerative futures, where creativity thrives without excess, and innovation begins at the margins.

About WRAP (Waste Reduction Art Project)
WRAP is an art and sustainability nonprofit dedicated to reducing material waste while enabling a more robust creator economy. Through community-driven programming, global exhibitions, and accessible art practices, WRAP empowers artists to transform discarded materials into meaningful cultural work.

About Fashion Alliance Network (FAN)
The Fashion Alliance Network (FAN) is a collaborative platform connecting designers, cultural institutions, and industry leaders to foster innovation, sustainability, and cross-sector partnership within the global fashion ecosystem.

WRAP NYFW Timeline:
Feb 23 Invitation-Only VIP Preview (6-8 PM)

Feb 24 Public Exhibition Opens (11AM-6PM)
Sustainable Sculpture Community Build led by a group of sculptors (4-6PM)
Masterclass: Sustainable Art Creation Class I (5-6PM)
Panel Discussion: Sustainability, Health & Longevity (6PM-7PM)

Feb 25 Public Exhibition Opens (11AM-6PM)
Sustainable Sculpture Community Build Continues (11AM-6PM)
Masterclass: Sustainable Art Creation Class II (5PM-6PM)
Intentional Eco-Mindset Activation (6PM-6:15PM)
Panel Discussion: Art of Sustainable Living (6:30PM-7:30PM)

Feb 26 Invitation-Only Closing Party + Dance Performance + DJ (6–10 PM)
https://artstore.wrapnow.org/art-of-sustainable-living-event

Contact
WRAP
***@wrapnow.org
End
Source:Eva Walker
Email:***@wrapnow.org
Posted By:***@wrapnow.org Email Verified
Tags:Arts
Industry:Arts
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Page Updated Last on: Feb 19, 2026
