WRAP × Fashion Alliance Network Launch NYFW 2026 Partnership

Nigerian Circular Art from Ijora Badia Takes Global Stage at New York Fashion Week

By: Eva Walker

Large-scale sustainable community sculpture builds crafted from salvaged materials

crafted from salvaged materials Live sustainable art technique demonstrations and workshops exploring circular design techniques

exploring circular design techniques Panel discussions and salons on creator economy, sustainability, public health, longevity, and regenerative creative systems

on creator economy, sustainability, public health, longevity, and regenerative creative systems Cross-disciplinary dialogue between artists, designers, environmental advocates, and fashion executives

between artists, designers, environmental advocates, and fashion executives This collaboration reflects a shared commitment between WRAP and FAN to expand definitions of sustainability beyond conservation, preservation and waste management, addressing ways of enabling the conscious creator economy and empowering individual talent, opportunity, and creative potential.

Contact

WRAP

***@wrapnow.org WRAP

End

-- Waste Reduction Art Project ( WRAP) announces a strategic collaboration with the Fashion Alliance Network (FAN) to amplify circular art, sustainable fashion, and community-led creativity on a global stage. The partnership will showcase WRAP'scollection from Ijora Badia Village, Lagos, bringing village-rooted innovation into dialogue with international fashion audiences.Presented as part of NYFW February 2026 programming, the multi-day exhibition and event series will connect sustainable sculpture, hands-on learning, and critical conversations around health, longevity, and eco-conscious living. Together, WRAP and FAN will engage more than 230,000 New York Fashion Week attendees.At the center of the collaboration is WRAP'scollection, a growing body of student artwork created in Ijora Badia Village, Lagos using reclaimed and upcycled materials. Each piece reflects a model of creativity that gives environmental waste cultural and creative value, highlighting environmental urgency and the talent within historically overlooked communities. By placing these works within the context of NYFW programming, WRAP and FAN position circular art as no longer a niche medium but as a crucial practice for the future of our creative economy.The exhibition will feature:Through its partnership with FAN, WRAP enters the NYFW ecosystem with expanded visibility, bridging grassroots creative practice with industry infrastructure. The collaboration aims to spark long-term partnerships between artists, brands, collectors, and institutions committed to environmental and social responsibility.As sustainability continues to redefine the fashion landscape, WRAP × FAN offers a blueprint for how art, fashion, and community can work together to build regenerative futures, where creativity thrives without excess, and innovation begins at the margins.WRAP is an art and sustainability nonprofit dedicated to reducing material waste while enabling a more robust creator economy. Through community-driven programming, global exhibitions, and accessible art practices, WRAP empowers artists to transform discarded materials into meaningful cultural work.The Fashion Alliance Network (FAN) is a collaborative platform connecting designers, cultural institutions, and industry leaders to foster innovation, sustainability, and cross-sector partnership within the global fashion ecosystem.Invitation-Only VIP Preview (6-8 PM)Public Exhibition Opens (11AM-6PM)Sustainable Sculpture Community Build led by a group of sculptors (4-6PM)Masterclass:Sustainable Art Creation Class I (5-6PM)Panel Discussion:(6PM-7PM)Public Exhibition Opens (11AM-6PM)Sustainable Sculpture Community Build Continues (11AM-6PM)Masterclass:Sustainable Art Creation Class II (5PM-6PM)Intentional Eco-Mindset Activation (6PM-6:15PM)Panel Discussion:(6:30PM-7:30PM)Invitation-Only Closing Party + Dance Performance + DJ (6–10 PM)