Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman to officiate Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting of Veterans Village

The new 88 bed facility will be a first of its kind privately owned Veterans Home in USA to include complete wrap around services for United States Veterans with special care needs

Veterans Village 3 Assisted Living Front Lobby

Arnold Stalk, Founder

arnoldstalk@ gmail.com

702-624-5792 Arnold Stalk, Founder702-624-5792

Veterans Village Las Vegas will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for their third campus in Downtown Las Vegas, NV. A state of the art assisted living facility for veterans with specialized care needs providing complete wraparound services 24/7/365.

The repurposed 28,000 square foot building located at 100 S. 14th Street Downtown Las Vegas is an 88-bed assisted living home for veterans providing access to a wide variety of healthcare services and activities that supports an active and independent lifestyle in a stable living environment.

"This Veterans home will be the first of its kind – all privately funded – in the United States. We will provide state of the art concierge service to our residents including chef prepared meals, onsite medical services complimenting holistic and comprehensive care and social activities that will support an independent and active lifestyle".

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 10:30 am – 11:30 am
100 S. 14th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Speakers:
· City of Las Vegas Mayor, Carolyn G. Goodman
· Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Coffin
· Las Vegas City Councilman and United States Veteran, Steve Seroka
· Mary Beth Seawald, President, METRO Chamber of Commerce
· Andy Walsh, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Deputy Sheriff
· Richard Cherchio, City of North Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem
· Peter Guzman, President, Latin Chamber of Commerce
· Veterans Village Founder, Dr. Arnold Stalk, PhD