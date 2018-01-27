News By Tag
RoVent 10, The Newest Version of Rosenberg's Fan Selection Software is Available Now
"Rosenberg's objective was to develop a software application that is robust and intuitive. It looks and feels way better than any other fan selection software out there," says Alex Loginov, Vice President of Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd. "This software delivers much more data, more efficiently."
New in RoVent 10:
• EasyFind function — an automatic selection guidance
• Select up to 10 items to easily compare products
• ECFanGrid tools showing a variety of possible fan sizes and configurations based on your air performance and available physical space
• Plenum fans tool is now integrated to the software
• 3D CAD files of fans available to download to your system
• Interactive diagrams to easily set and adjust the operating point
RoVent 10 software is available for download from Rosenberg Canada's websites: http://rosenbergcanada.com or http://ecfangrid.ca
Tutorials fsbdt on software installation and training are available on the Rosenberg Canada YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/
About RoVent 10:
RoVent 10 — is a fan selection software application, made by Rosenberg engineers to select Rosenberg products for your specific applications.
With RoVent 10 you enter your desired operating point in the program & it searches Rosenberg's database of over 1700 models. It shows you a list of products that will meet your specifications. By selecting from the items listed you can review the details of up to 10 items at a time. Rosenberg is constantly adding products and features to the database. The program stays up to date by regularly checking for the latest version of the database and updates.
About Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
ROSENBERG FANS CANADA LTD., located in Mississauga, ON., a division of the Rosenberg Group, has operated sales offices, value added manufacturing and warehousing at our current location since 2005. The company offers technical sales, value added services, stocking programs and after-sales support to their customers across Canada. The experienced and knowledgeable staff will help you to find an air moving solution suitable for your application.
Company services the following industries for new equipment and for retrofitting existing units: Industrial and commercial HVAC and Refrigeration, Commercial and Domestic Appliances, Railways, Renewable Energy equipment, Medical equipment, Telecommunications and more.
For more information contact:
Alex Loginov, VP
Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd
1210 Mid-Way Blvd, Unit 20
Mississauga, ON
L5T 2B8
Tel: (905) 565-1038 (ON, Head Office)
Tel: (514) 592-7462 (QC, NS, NB, NF)
Tel: (403) 992-6042 (SK, AB, BC)
Fax: (905) 565-0161
Email: info@rosenbergcanada.com
http://rosenbergcanada.com
http://ecfangrid.ca
Alexei Romanov, Director of Marketing
Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
***@rosenbergcanada.com
