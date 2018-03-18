News By Tag
Sciente International shortlisted for Best Recruitment Agency-Technology at Asia Recruitment Awards
Sciente International, the IT Recruitment Specialist in Singapore, got shortlisted for Best Recruitment Agency - Technology at Asia Recruitment Awards 2018.
Sciente organization was founded as a hybrid organisation with a purpose of making a long term beneficial impact in the lives of people – "an objective which is larger than business", through the sponsorship by business. 50% of Sciente's forecasted profits are being invested into social innovations & community services efforts.
"Our vision is to be a truly purpose driven organisation through meaningful goals. We strive to achieve our goals through our mission of delighted clients and community. To continue to be a leader, we need to continue to delight our clients by delivering our promises and delivering the services faster than expected. Our Consultants are real heroes in achieving our mission", said Jit Nagpal, founder & chief execution officer at Sciente Organisation.
As a specialist in IT recruitment and IT talent search, Sciente International has also adopted innovative use of technology in IT career development using value innovation to delight clients and IT community.
In 2017, Sciente International had received award for "The Best Recruitment Firm – Engineering & IT Positions" HRM Asia for the second time in a row. Sciente serves organisations from government to insurance to banking to commerce industries.
Sciente International ( http://www.scienteinternational.com/
Contact
Sciente International Pte Ltd.
***@sciente.com
