Sciente International shortlisted for Best Recruitment Agency-Technology at Asia Recruitment Awards

-- Sciente International Pte Ltd, the IT Recruitment specialist in Singapore, announced today that it has been short-listed for "Best Recruitment Agency – Technology" by Asia Recruitment Awards 2018 organised by Human Resources. The winners will be announced during a special award ceremony on April 20th, at the InterContinental Singapore.Sciente organization was founded as a hybrid organisation with a purpose of making a long term beneficial impact in the lives of people – "an objective which is larger than business", through the sponsorship by business. 50% of Sciente's forecasted profits are being invested into social innovations & community services efforts.", said Jit Nagpal, founder & chief execution officer at Sciente Organisation.As a specialist in IT recruitment and IT talent search, Sciente International has also adopted innovative use of technology in IT career development using value innovation to delight clients and IT community.In 2017, Sciente International had received award for "The Best Recruitment Firm – Engineering & IT Positions" HRM Asia for the second time in a row. Sciente serves organisations from government to insurance to banking to commerce industries.Sciente International ( http://www.scienteinternational.com/ ) is a multi-award winning, ISO9001:2008 certified specialist IT recruitment consulting services provider of choice for many large organisations and MNCs across all industries. With ISO9001 certified processes, award winning tech HR resource management systems, highly trained & stunning team of Consultants, our local market knowledge and 11 years of proven track-record in technology recruitment, we are 100% ready to serve our clients and community. But what makes us different is our mindset of making the real impact which matters to our clients and community. With a consultative approach at heart, extensive market knowledge and deep technology expertise in business and enterprise applications, IT security, business analytics, IT infrastructure, data centre management, mobility and quality assurance & testing, the organisation devises innovative strategies which match the goals of clients & candidates.Human Resources has served the HR practitioner community in Singapore since 2004, Malaysia since 2011, and Hong Kong since 2015. Through its monthly magazines, daily email newsletters, website and suite of targeted events, Human Resources exists as Asia's leading source of HR-related news to help senior HR professionals excel in their field. Credible, fiercely independent, and always first to bring HR news to the wider industry, Human Resources is circulated to 33,500 senior HR professionals (latest ABC audit report figure), making it the most-read publication in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.