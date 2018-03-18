 
News By Tag
* Technology Recruitment
* Sciente International
* Talent Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Changi
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918


Sciente International shortlisted for Best Recruitment Agency-Technology at Asia Recruitment Awards

Sciente International, the IT Recruitment Specialist in Singapore, got shortlisted for Best Recruitment Agency - Technology at Asia Recruitment Awards 2018.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Technology Recruitment
Sciente International
Talent Management

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Changi - Singapore - Singapore

Subject:
Awards

CHANGI, Singapore - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Sciente International Pte Ltd, the IT Recruitment specialist in Singapore, announced today that it has been short-listed for "Best Recruitment Agency – Technology" by Asia Recruitment Awards 2018 organised by Human Resources. The winners will be announced during a special award ceremony on April 20th, at the InterContinental Singapore.

Sciente organization was founded as a hybrid organisation with a purpose of making a long term beneficial impact in the lives of people – "an objective which is larger than business", through the sponsorship by business. 50% of Sciente's forecasted profits are being invested into social innovations & community services efforts.

"Our vision is to be a truly purpose driven organisation through meaningful goals. We strive to achieve our goals through our mission of delighted clients and community. To continue to be a leader, we need to continue to delight our clients by delivering our promises and delivering the services faster than expected. Our Consultants are real heroes in achieving our mission", said Jit Nagpal, founder & chief execution officer at Sciente Organisation.

As a specialist in IT recruitment and IT talent search, Sciente International has also adopted innovative use of technology in IT career development using value innovation to delight clients and IT community.

In 2017, Sciente International had received award for "The Best Recruitment Firm – Engineering & IT Positions" HRM Asia for the second time in a row. Sciente serves organisations from government to insurance to banking to commerce industries.

Sciente International ( http://www.scienteinternational.com/ ) is a multi-award winning, ISO9001:2008 certified specialist IT recruitment consulting services provider of choice for many large organisations and MNCs across all industries. With ISO9001 certified processes, award winning tech HR resource management systems, highly trained & stunning team of Consultants, our local market knowledge and 11 years of proven track-record in technology recruitment, we are 100% ready to serve our clients and community. But what makes us different is our mindset of making the real impact which matters to our clients and community. With a consultative approach at heart, extensive market knowledge and deep technology expertise in business and enterprise applications, IT security, business analytics, IT infrastructure, data centre management, mobility and quality assurance & testing, the organisation devises innovative strategies which match the goals of clients & candidates.

About Human Resources
Human Resources has served the HR practitioner community in Singapore since 2004, Malaysia since 2011, and Hong Kong since 2015. Through its monthly magazines, daily email newsletters, website and suite of targeted events, Human Resources exists as Asia's leading source of HR-related news to help senior HR professionals excel in their field. Credible, fiercely independent, and always first to bring HR news to the wider industry, Human Resources is circulated to 33,500 senior HR professionals (latest ABC audit report figure), making it the most-read publication in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

Contact
Sciente International Pte Ltd.
***@sciente.com
End
Source:Sciente International Pte Ltd
Email:***@sciente.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology Recruitment, Sciente International, Talent Management
Industry:Human resources
Location:Changi - Singapore - Singapore
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sciente PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share