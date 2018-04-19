3-Peat: Sciente International is awarded for "The Best Recruitment Agency - Technology" in Singapore

Sciente International is excited to receive an Award for "The Best Recruitment Agency – Technology" by HR Asia Recruitment Awards 2018.

-- Team of technology specialist recruitment firm, Sciente International is excited to receive an Award for "The Best Recruitment Agency – Technology" by HR Asia Recruitment Awards 2018 during the Gala Dinner on April 20, 2018. During the year 2016 & 2017, we were voted the best recruitment firm for IT & Engineering positions by clients, candidates and judges managed by HRM Asia Awards and this time, we were judged the Best Recruitment Agency – Technology by HR Asia Recruitment Awards 2018 managed by Human Resources.Sciente organization was founded as a hybrid organisation with a purpose of making a long term beneficial impact in the lives of people – "an objective which is larger than business", through the sponsorship by business. Significant percentage of Sciente's forecasted profits are being invested into social innovations & community services efforts for last 11 years. One of our recent initiatives is to invite, hire, train and support Singaporean mums who wish to come back to work after a long career break.Sciente International is chosen the best amongst the finalist technology recruitment agencies in Singapore and is the only agency which is presented this award by HR Asia Recruitment Awards 2018 managed by Human Resources.Besides, in a recent feedback survey conducted among our candidates, 100% of respondents indicated that they trust Sciente as an IT career partner. 33% of our clients rated us 'very good' and 67% rated us 'excellent'.As a specialist in technology recruitment, Sciente International has also adopted innovative use of technology in IT career development using value innovation to delight clients and IT community.(http://www.scienteinternational.com/)is a multi-award winning, ISO9001:2008 certified specialist technology recruitment consulting services provider of choice for many large organisations, MNCs across all industries and Singapore government. With a consultative approach at heart, extensive market knowledge and deep technology expertise in business and enterprise applications, IT security, business analytics, IT infrastructure, data centre management, mobility and quality assurance & testing, the organisation devises innovative strategies which match the goals of clients & candidates.Human Resources has served the HR practitioner community in Singapore since 2004, Malaysia since 2011, and Hong Kong since 2015. Through its monthly magazines, daily email newsletters, website and suite of targeted events, Human Resources exists as Asia's leading source of HR-related news to help senior HR professionals excel in their field. Credible, fiercely independent, and always first to bring HR news to the wider industry, Human Resources is circulated to 33,500 senior HR professionals (latest ABC audit report figure), making it the most-read publication in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.