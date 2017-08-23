News By Tag
Sciente International is appointed by CPF board for Executive Search Services
Sciente International is excited to be appointed as a recruitment agency to provide, executive search services to Central Provident Fund, Singapore. Under this contract, Sciente shall partner with CPF board to assist in the IT talent acquisition.
This is our second major win within Singapore government sector. Recently, we were appointed as a recruitment agency by GovTech, covering over 60 ministries & statutory boards, for IT Manpower services.
Sciente organization was founded as a hybrid organisation with a purpose of making a long term beneficial impact in the lives of people – "an objective which is larger than business", through the sponsorship by business. Our founding purpose and deep IT competencies make us very different. Recently, Sciente received the awards for leading HR practices in "Corporate Social Responsibility"
"We are striving to delight our clients by delivering our promises faster than expected. Our goal is to be the best and the biggest IT Recruitment Specialist firm in Singapore", said Jit Nagpal, founder & chief execution officer at Sciente Organisation.
In a recent feedback survey conducted, 67% of our clients rated us 'excellent' and 33% rated us 'very good' during 2017. 100% of our Candidates trusted us as their IT Career Partner.
As a specialist in IT recruitment and IT talent search, Sciente International (http://www.scienteinternational.com/
Sciente International is a multi-award winning, ISO9001:2008 certified specialist IT recruitment consulting services provider of choice for many large organisations and MNCs across all industries. With ISO9001 certified processes, award winning tech HR resource management systems, highly trained & stunning team of Consultants, our local market knowledge and 10 years of proven track-record in technology recruitment, we are 100% ready to serve our clients and community. But what makes us different is our mindset of making the real impact which matters to our clients and community. With a consultative approach at heart, extensive market knowledge and deep technology expertise in business and enterprise applications, IT security, business analytics, IT infrastructure, data centre management, mobility and quality assurance & testing, the organisation devises innovative strategies which match the goals of clients & candidates.
About CPF
The Central Provident Fund (CPF) is a comprehensive social security system that enables working Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents to set aside funds for retirement. It also addresses healthcare, home ownership, family protection and asset enhancement.
Contact
Sciente International Pte Ltd
***@sciente.com
