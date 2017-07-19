News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sciente International receives multiple industry awards for leading HR Practices
Sciente International is humbled to receive multiple awards for "Leading HR Practices" in Corporate Social Responsibility, Quality Work-Life integration, Tech-HR Resource Management and Learning & Development at Singapore HR Awards'17 by SHRI.
Sciente organization was founded as a hybrid organisation with a purpose of making a long term beneficial impact in the lives of people – "an objective which is larger than business", through the sponsorship by business. 50% of Sciente's forecasted profits are being invested into social innovations & community services efforts for last 10 years.
"People are the lifeblood of any organisation. We can live without systems or processes, but without people we can't do anything. Besides, in today's digital world, we want to create a delightful experience not only for our customers but also for our own employees. HR plays a key role in making sure our employees are delighted and living a meaningful life through work life success", said Jit Nagpal, founder & chief execution officer at Sciente Organisation.
In a recent poll conducted by HRM Asia in 2016, Sciente had been voted "The Best Recruitment Firm for Engineering & IT Positions".
As a specialist in Technology recruitment and IT talent search, Sciente International has adopted innovative use of technology in IT career development using value innovation to delight clients and IT community.
Sciente International (http://www.scienteinternational.com/
About Singapore Human Resources Institute
Established in 1965, Singapore Human Resources Institute (SHRI) is a leading, not-for-profit, professional HR body, which represents over 3,000 members, comprising individuals and organisations across various industries. In line with the vision to be the leading HR authority in Singapore, championing human capital excellence, SHRI is committed to advocating HR best practices, connecting a community of HR professionals and enhancing the HR profession.
SHRI has collaborations and affiliations with organisations such as: Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME), Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) and The Singapore Chinese, Indian and Malay Chambers of Commerce & Industry. In addition, it maintains close relationships with Health Promotion Board (HPB), Singapore Workforce Development Agency (WDA), The Standards, Productivity and Innovation Board (SPRING Singapore) and have collaborated with The Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse