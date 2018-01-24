 
Industry News





DaPhunkeeProfessor.com Talk-show on Youtube Wednesday Nights @ 7PM

Innovative and award-winning artist and educator, Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor is gearing up to introduce a weekly talkshow on Youtube, Wednesday nights at 7pm. Full episodes to begin on February 21st.
 
 
DaPhunkeeProfessor.com - Wednesdays @ 7PM
DARTMOUTH, Mass. - Jan. 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Following the growing popularity of his talking head pieces on Facebook, artist, writer, philosopher, and educator, Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor will be launching his Youtube talk-show series on Wednesdays @ 7pm, with full episodes starting on February 21, 2018 @ 7PM.

Described as a 'stream on consciousness series', the show will cover a myriad of topics including arts, culture, society, politics, race relations, as well as snippets of performances and things observed on the street. Mwalim, a tenured professor of English and Black Studies at UMass Dartmouth, introduced a course called "Guerrilla Filmmaking" and DaPhunkeeProfessor.com series is an outgrowth of that course.

In 2011 and 2012, DaPhunkee Professor did a 10 minute broadcast every Wednesday morning on 106.1 TOUCH FM in Boston, as well as a segment in the evening on the "This Iz How We Do It" podcast, hosted fsbdt by Melissa Jordan in the evenings. He has also been a regular guest on the "Native American Truths" on WPFW in Washington DC as hosted by Jay Winter Nightwolf.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YS_J4sD98k



Tune in on youtube or follow the re-post on the website DaPhunkeeProfessor.com

To subscribe to the channel, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/daphunkeeprofessor-com

Source:DaPhunkeeProfessor.com
Tags:mwalim Daphunkee professor, Talk Show, Web Series
Industry:Society
Location:Dartmouth - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Websites
