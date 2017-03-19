 
Industry News





The GroovaLottos Sign with Wakeby Fire & Associates

SKL affiliated band enters management agreement with top level firm.
 
 
TG - GON Web Promo
MASHPEE, Mass. - March 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The GroovaLottos, a soul-funk-blues band affiliated with the Song Keepers, Ltd. artist roster, has just signed a management deal with Wakeby Fire & Associates, and internationally reputed marketing and development firm based in Massachusetts.

The GroovaLottos came to international attention when their debut single "Do You Mind...?" appeared in the top 20 of the Americana/ Indie Blues Charts in the first week of it's release in March 2016 and spent 41 weeks in the top ten of the same chart. They were also top nominees for "Best Blues Record" in the Native American Music Awards.

The GroovaLottos are invited performers at the 2017 Gathering Of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they have been selected to perform in the Arena to open the powwow, in front of approximately 100,000+ atendees.

Their debut album, "Ask Yo' Mama" (LM3/ Song Keepers) is set for release on May 12, 2017 and can be purchased on iTunes, Spotify and various other digital outlets as well as physical copies throught the band's website. http://www.thegroovalottos.com

Contact
Song Keepers, Ltd
***@daphunkeeprofessor.com
End
Source:The GroovaLottos
Email:***@daphunkeeprofessor.com Email Verified
Tags:Music Business, Entertainment Marketing, Native American Music
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Mashpee - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Partnerships
