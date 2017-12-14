News By Tag
Columbia Sports Management Program Begins Spring Semester With Expanded Faculty Roster, Courses
Pam Wheeler, Founding Director of WNBA Players Association, Greg Taylor, Senior Vice President of Player Development for the National Basketball Association (NBA), ESPN.com's John Gasaway Join Elite Group Of Educators
Among the new adjunct faculty for the spring are Pam Wheeler, Founding Director of WNBA Players Association, Senior Vice President of Player Development for the NBA Greg Taylor, leading ESPN.com basketball analyst John Gasaway, Joe Rosales Vice President of Business Operations at Sports Info Solutions, and industry veteran educator Jun Woo Kim.
The new group join the recently announced trio of fulltime faculty additions, Scott Rosner (Professor of Professional Practice and Academic Director for the Sports Management Program), Len Elmore and Grant Son, who, combined with a robust group of returning faculty will help continue to grow the program as it moves into its second decade of providing a first class academic and professional experience for its students, partners and faculty.
"As I begin my first semester at Columbia as both a professor and as Academic Director, I could not be more encouraged about the direction we are on to help continue to teach and reshape the global business of sports and entertainment,"
A look at the new faculty members:
Pam Wheeler (Leadership & Personnel Management) was the first woman appointed to lead a professional sports union, was the founding Director of the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) and negotiated the first collective bargaining agreement in women's professional sports. She created the organizational infrastructure of the WNBPA and was responsible for improving the lives of professional women basketball players both on and off the court. Whether through collective bargaining, establishing programs for players or developing alternative income sources, she consistently implemented strategies that resulted in significant advances for WNBA players. You can learn more about Pam on our recent podcast as well http://www.blogtalkradio.com/
Greg Taylor (Leadership & Personnel Management) manages the league's initiatives that promote the personal, professional and social development of NBA players. He is responsible for NBA programs designed to orientate and educate rookies during their transition into the league, and advise team directors on overall player development, including best practices for managing off-the-court player matters. Taylor also leads yearlong programs assisting players in continuing education, financial management and career transition throughout their NBA careers and beyond.
John Gasaway (Basketball Analytics) analyzes college basketball for ESPN.com. As ESPN.com's lead analytics writer for college basketball, John's introduced several innovations. He developed a pace- and accuracy-neutral index for predicting how many shots a team will attempt, as well as a way of evaluating whether teams intentionally deemphasize offensive rebounds or simply lack the ability to get them.
Joe Rosales (Baseball fsbdt Analytics), a co-winner of the 2015 MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference research competition, is the Vice President of Business Operations at Sports Info Solutions (SIS), a company that specializes in providing in-depth baseball and football data, including cutting-edge research and analysis, with the mission to educate professional teams and the public about sports analytics. Since starting with SIS in 2013, Joe has been involved with the company's expansion from covering primarily Major League Baseball (MLB) to also include minor league, college, and Japanese baseball as well as the National Football League (NFL) and NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).
Jun Woo Kim (The Science of Fandom) is an assistant professor and program director of Sport Management at Arcadia University and an expert in the area of consumer behavior in sports. He received a Ph.D. in Sport Management from Florida State University (2013) and also holds an M.S. in Sport Management from Slippery Rock University (2007) as well as a B.B.A. in Sports Management and a B.S. in Physical Education from Kyung Hee University (2004).
The spring student body includes 90 students from 16 countries. Many of the students have prior work experience in the areas of finance, consulting or law, while others enter the program from positions within the sports industry.
The spring faculty also includes returning professor Neal Pilson, broadcast television pioneer and former head of CBS Sports, as well as Carla Varriale, Michael Neuman, L.J. Holmgren, Rob Gerbe, Kelly Carroll, Ray Katz, Tom Richardson, Brian Friedman, Adam Raiken, Bret Myers and Chris Lencheski.
Recognized as one of the top ten global programs, Columbia University's master's degree program in Sports Management, available part-time and full-time, trains professionals in all sectors of the sports industry by teaching specific management skills in the areas of finance, analytics, digital media, sports personnel management, law, sports marketing, and facility or event management. This combination of broad-based and specific skill training is a hallmark of the program and is evident in both the content and sequencing of courses. www.sps.columbia.edu/
