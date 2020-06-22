News By Tag
Ready Nutrition Announces Chief Science Officer Appointment
Taps Leading Academic Researcher and Nutrition Expert, Dr. Kim Beals, For New Position
By: Ready Nutrition
A registered dietitian and a Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics, Dr. Beals is an Associate Professor in Department of Sports Medicine and Nutrition at the University of Pittsburgh where she has worked for the past 25 years. She published over 60 peer-reviewed scientific papers, technical reports and abstracts and given numerous invited lectures across the country and internationally. Dr. Beals has held numerous service and leadership positions in various professional organizations including the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics, American College of Sports Medicine, American Dairy Association and Action for Healthy Kids.
"I joined the Ready Team to be a part of a company committed to using sports nutrition to help athletes be their best." said Dr. Beals. "Studying and researching sports nutrition for over 25 years, it's so exciting to work with a team developing sports nutrition products and programs based on science to help athletes achieve their goals."
Dr. Beals will head Ready's R&D division, spearheading its efforts to bring the latest in scientific performance ingredients and functional product formulations to market that best nutritionally assist athletes and other fitness-minded individuals in achieving their performance goals.
"This reaffirms our commitment of constantly trying to get better and providing best-in-class, science-based sports nutrition products in order to support athletes achieve their performance goals," said company founder and president Pat Cavanaugh. "I expect Dr. Beals, with her expertise and scientific reputation, to make an immediate impact for the Ready Team."
About Ready Nutrition (www.teamready.com (http://www.teamready.com/
Ready Nutrition was founded in 2012 by former University of Pittsburgh basketball team captain and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Hall of Fame member, Pat Cavanaugh. Ready Nutrition is a fast-growing sports nutrition company dedicated to assisting athletes in achieving their goals through cutting edge nutrition. The company's products include protein and snack bars, protein powders and plant based functional snacks along with its best in class all-natural protein water and protein+energy sports drink. Its products are currently available in over 8,000 retail outlets across the country and have been sold in 15 countries. Over 200 university athletic programs fuel their student-athletes with Ready Nutrition products and the brand is the Official Sports Nutrition Brand of four NCAA Division 1 Conferences. Ready has been chosen as the Official Sports Drink of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), the largest athletic organization in America. In addition, Global basketball star and league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and two-time, Pro Football Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald, both use Ready products and have become investors and co-owners in the company.
Information Contact:
Sotiris Aggelou
Vice President, Global Brand Partnerships
sotiris@comeready.com (mailto:kanderson@
412.939.3399
Contact
Joe Favorito
***@gmail.com
