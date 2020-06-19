 
Dedication To Community Announces First-of-its Kind Initiative Across the State of Connecticut

Partnership To Promote ONE Community Between Law Enforcement and Communities Served
By: Dedication To Community
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - June 24, 2020 - PRLog -- Media Contact:
Joe Favorito/ Dedication To Community
Jfavorito2@gmail.com

Charlotte, NC. – June 24, 2020 – Dedication To Community (D2C) today announced a first of its kind alliance with key groups throughout the state of Connecticut to take action, shift culture and create a more just and equitable society through strategic partnerships. The strategic partners include the NAACP Stamford Chapter and the Connecticut State Police. These partners are among the first of the public, not-for-profit and corporate partners that will bring their insights and expertise to the table to help develop policy solutions, educate all parties and reconstruct communities by utilizing the talents of a diverse group of individuals and organizations.

"This is an extremely significant opportunity to bring all stakeholders together as ONE community for the purpose of building a better tomorrow," said M. Quentin Williams, Founder & CEO, Dedication To Community. "It also displays, by example, how much can be accomplished through the trusted relationships of committed community stakeholders. I am excited about the future as we work to create a cultural shift in society."

Williams, a Yonkers, New York raised, Boston College (where he played football) and St. John's University Law School grad, is a former FBI agent and federal prosecutor who has also held senior community and business positions with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NBA, and the NFL, and has brought all of those skills and relationships together to grow D2C in the past years. D2C's presence has never been more important than it is today.

D2C has already begun to develop a new set of key goals and actionable outcomes. Trainings with law enforcement are being conducted nationwide to include South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, and will commence in Connecticut this summer; all with a focus on addressing the void that exists in the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve. This is one of the greatest challenges currently facing our nation.

These trainings use a curriculum to engender trust and communication between law enforcement and the diverse communities that they protect and serve. Guided by both tenured law enforcement professionals, education and policy experts, scholars and community leaders, the training focuses on engaging all parties in an honest examination of past and present experiences in communities in an interactive discussion on policy and practice reforms, along with action strategies that can help to heal the divide.

About Dedication To Community (D2C)

Dedication To Community (D2C) is a non-profit organization missioned to educate, enlighten, and empower communities through leadership/law enforcement/relationship building-training sessions, community forums, strategy consultations, and facilitation models - thus engaging individuals, communities and organizations in systematic approaches to building substantive, successful and sustainable solutions regarding today's most relevant issues. This includes D2C's law enforcement and community training/education sessions at the global, federal, state and local levels.

D2C focuses on heightening awareness about relevant, critical issues regarding diversity, inclusion and equity – with measured strategic ACTION plans. D2C exposes audiences to an expanded, comprehensive, and creative methodology for serving organizations' personnel and their communities. For more information, please visit www.DedicationToCommunity.org.

