News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Famer, LeagueApps Unveil Strategic Partnership
Integration to offer unique mobile sports experiences and deliver accessibility and fun to more than3,000 local and youth sports organizations and millions of athletes
By: joe favorito
"Forward thinking clubs/youth sports organizations - that make up most of LeagueApps customers - understand the value of incorporating mobile coaching into their curriculum, not to just replace programming like the short-term but to extend and enhance training, coaching and mentorship when the kids are back on the fields/courts,"
"Collaborating with Famer symbolizes one of our core beliefs that technology will positively impact and expand accessibility, particularly for young athletes," said LeagueApps co-founder and CEO Brian Litvack. "Famer's approach to virtual coaching plays an important role in developing the player-coach engagement we all know is such a valuable part of the entire sports experience for organizers, coaches, athletes and families."
On the technology side, the partners will build a robust integration onto the LeagueApps platform. The Famer app will be intuitively integrated into the online registration process for each participating youth sports organization. Once accessed, the young athletes will be directly placed into their organization's Famer program and guided through an easy onboarding process.
The partnership's origins date back to last fall when Famer showcased its product to hundreds of youth sports organizations at the NextUp conference organized by LeagueApps. Presenting the Famer experience to innovative organizations such as T3 Lacrosse, Downtown United Soccer Club (NY), and LevelUp Long Island Basketball led to more than 10 initial partnerships for the virtual coaching developer.
Those successes of the industry's first-ever conference and the original partnerships, particularly important during the COVID-19 forced pause in play across youth and local sports, were the foundations for Famer and LeagueApps to build platform-wide integration.
About Famer
Famer is a mobile coaching platform that enables group, team and personal training programs and interactive feedback between athletes, their coaches and clubs. We support and empower coaches/clubs to organize, enhance and grow their business through technology. Sports include lacrosse, soccer, baseball/softball, basketball, hockey and volleyball, and are being ramped up to include football and tennis soon. Details are at famer.us.
About LeagueApps
A New York born-and-bred technology company, LeagueApps is the operating system of youth sports that equips organizers, coaches and participants with the tools, data, and network they need to transform their organizations to play for the future. LeagueApps counts professional leagues and teams, and thousands of local organizations as customers of their best-in-class platform, reaching over 10 million participants. Through its FundPlay program, LeagueApps donates a percentage of every dollar spent on its platform to further its mission to deliver amazing sports experiences for all. In 2019, LeagueApps was ranked 273 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Visit leagueapps.com for more information.
# # #
Media Contacts:
Cat Lee, Famer, Cat@famer.us
Matt Gould, LeagueApps, mgould@leagueapps.com
Contact
Famer
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse