Project Saving Grace Set to Supply Homeless Women with Personal Supplies
The BIZZ Magazine hopes to distribute 500 Love Essential Bags to homeless women and girls on Valentine's Day through 'Project Saving Grace'.
It's a desperate situation that many homeless women feel resigned to accept.
As a result, The BIZZ Magazine kicked off its campaign 'Project Saving Grace'. They are looking to helping homeless women by collecting practical items that every woman needs, but are often not available or affordable for those that live on the streets.
Their goal is to walk skid row and visit the LA Mission on Valentine's Day 2018 and distribute 500 Love Essential Bags to women and girls.
The BIZZ Magazine, founded by Octavia Clayton Smith, is a Personal Event Concierge Magazine, dedicated to empowering event professionals with ideas, intelligence and resources to create amazing experiences for clients. In addition to this, they fsbdt host much needed fundraising opportunities and other campaigns like Project Saving Grace to help underserved individuals in the community.
Project Saving Grace will be accepting donations until February 9, 2018. How can YOU be part of this extraordinary event?
1. Host a Pink Panty Party
2. Place a bin at your job or church to accept donations.
3. Spread the word!
They are accepting items such as: sanitary napkins of all sizes, panty shields, tampons, adult diapers, travel size lotions, shampoos and conditioners, shower gels, toothpaste, wash cloths, wipes, lipstick, nail polish and remove, scrungies, deodorant and mints in a tin.
Octavia Clayton Smith is available for interviews. Contact Gina Smith, spmgmedia@gmail.com.
ABOUT THE BIZZ MAGAZINE
The BIZZ Magazine is a Personal Event Concierge Magazine, dedicated to empowering event professionals with ideas, intelligence and resources to create amazing experiences for clients. They also profile some of the most exciting event personalities and events in the business. From high profile event professionals, casual event enthusiasts, national, regional and local events, The Bizz Magazine, LLC covers a spectrum of topics related for the event professional. Learn more at https://www.thebizzmagazine.com/
ABOUT SPMG MEDIA
SPMG Media is one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://www.spmgmedia.com/
