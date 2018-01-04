 
News By Tag
* Project Saving Grace
* The BIZZ Magazine
* Octavia Clayton Smith
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654


Project Saving Grace Set to Supply Homeless Women with Personal Supplies

The BIZZ Magazine hopes to distribute 500 Love Essential Bags to homeless women and girls on Valentine's Day through 'Project Saving Grace'.
 
 
Octavia Clayton Smith - Project Saving Grace
Octavia Clayton Smith - Project Saving Grace
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Project Saving Grace
The BIZZ Magazine
Octavia Clayton Smith

Industry:
Event

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Events

LOS ANGELES - Jan. 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Homeless women typically know where to find a safe place to sleep or a hot meal to eat. But when it comes to taking care of their feminine hygiene needs, they often have nowhere to turn.  Tampons and sanitary pads usually top the list of needs at shelters. But since they are pricy and supporters don't often donate them, homeless women usually have to do without.

It's a desperate situation that many homeless women feel resigned to accept.

As a result, The BIZZ Magazine kicked off its campaign 'Project Saving Grace'.  They are looking to helping homeless women by collecting practical items that every woman needs, but are often not available or affordable for those that live on the streets.

Their goal is to walk skid row and visit the LA Mission on Valentine's Day 2018 and distribute 500 Love Essential Bags to women and girls.

The BIZZ Magazine, founded by Octavia Clayton Smith, is a Personal Event Concierge Magazine, dedicated to empowering event professionals with ideas, intelligence and resources to create amazing experiences for clients. In addition to this, they fsbdt host much needed fundraising opportunities and other campaigns like Project Saving Grace to help underserved individuals in the community.


Project Saving Grace will be accepting donations until February 9, 2018.  How can YOU be part of this extraordinary event?

1. Host a Pink Panty Party

2. Place a bin at your job or church to accept donations.

3. Spread the word!

They are accepting items such as: sanitary napkins of all sizes, panty shields, tampons, adult diapers, travel size lotions, shampoos and conditioners, shower gels, toothpaste, wash cloths, wipes, lipstick, nail polish and remove, scrungies, deodorant and mints in a tin.

For more information, contact Octavia Clayton Smith at oclaytonsmith@yahoo.com or mail your donation to  PO Box 5433, Carson, CA 90749 c/o Octavia Clayton.

Follow The BIZZ Magazine on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/TheBizzMagazine4Events/

Octavia Clayton Smith is available for interviews. Contact Gina Smith, spmgmedia@gmail.com.

ABOUT THE BIZZ MAGAZINE

The BIZZ Magazine is a Personal Event Concierge Magazine, dedicated to empowering event professionals with ideas, intelligence and resources to create amazing experiences for clients.  They also profile some of the most exciting event personalities and events in the business. From high profile event professionals, casual event enthusiasts, national, regional and local events, The Bizz Magazine, LLC covers a spectrum of topics related for the event professional. Learn more at https://www.thebizzmagazine.com/

ABOUT SPMG MEDIA

SPMG Media is one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://www.spmgmedia.com/

Contact
Octavia Clayton Smith
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:The BIZZ Magazine
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:Project Saving Grace, The BIZZ Magazine, Octavia Clayton Smith
Industry:Event
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SPMG Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 08, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share