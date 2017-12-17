News By Tag
Imarticus Learning partners with Rise Mumbai to launch FinTech Prodegree
Rise Mumbai is a global hub for FinTech innovation, created by Barclays
Through the Prodegree, aspirants will gain an in-depth understanding of four key FinTech domains – Block Chain, Robotics, Machine Learning and Advanced Analytics. The program also offers a primer on the Financial sector, which is ideal for novices; and Design Thinking, which is the new DNA of the Financial sector to ensure a holistic understanding of the FinTech ecosystem.
The pioneering program goes well beyond similar offerings in India, through a global & future ready curriculum featuring case studies and periodic interaction with industry leaders and entrepreneurs in the FinTech space.
Ram Gopal, CEO, Barclays Bank India, explained the rationale behind partnering Imarticus Learning, saying, "The specific objective of the collaboration between Rise Mumbai and Imarticus is to raise awareness of the growing stature and successof FinTechs, the world over. India is a hotbed for FinTech activity right now. However, there is a huge gap in the job market in terms of employable, job-ready skill-sets. To correct this imbalance, we have partnered with Imarticus Learning, one of India's premiere training companies for Finance and Analytics, to launch this FinTech Prodegree."
The 180-hour Prodegree, co-delivered by Rise Mumbai and Imarticus faculty, is ideal for working professionals and aspirants. Rather than being an academic or theoretical course, the Prodegree deploys experiential learning methodologies that blend theoretical concepts with hands-on practical learning to ensure a holistic understanding of the subject. In each of the four FinTech domains, candidates are exposed to emerging or established tools and platforms like Ethereum for Block Chain, UIpath for Robotics, Hive, Spark, TensorFlow for Machine Learning, and Python for Advanced Analytics.
Suniti Nanda, Head of Rise Mumbai, explains, "Our involvement on the FinTech Prodegree with Imarticus involves designing a robust curriculum that encompasses and provides a holistic understanding of the nascent FinTech ecosystem without getting too technical. We have shared case studies that are seamlessly blended into the curriculum and startups at Rise Mumbai will also interact with each batch to offer their insights and real world experience. Having worked on this Prodegree with Imarticus for the last nine months, we are really happy with the end product."
Speaking on the partnership, Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and Managing Director, Imarticus Learning, said, "Career opportunities in FinTech are exploding as the sector continues to expand and disrupt all segments of Financial Services. The Indian FinTech industry is estimated at $2 Billion by 2020 and India is the third largest FinTech eco system in the world.Rise Mumbai, created by Barclays, have been the perfect partner in this collaborative effort. Apart from providing steer on the curriculum and sharing case studies, we are very excited to connect fsbdt start-ups from Rise Mumbai connect with our learners to share their insights and experience, which we believe is tremendous value-add. We are confident that this Prodegree is a game-changer in the FinTech education arena in India and beyond."
About Rise Mumbai:
Rise Mumbai, created by Barclays, connects India to the global FinTech community. Rise is an open innovation platform for experimentation and scaling FinTech, which operates in seven of the world's top FinTech ecosystems. It is a global community of the world's top innovators working together with Barclays to create the future of financial services.
Learn more at www.thinkrise.com
About Imarticus Learning:
Imarticus Learning is India's leading professional education firm for Finance and Business Analytics, having trained over 15,000 learners and placed over 12,000 learners across our extensive corporate network of 150+ Global and domestic clients. The firm provides a range of Learning and Development Solutions designed to assist firms in meeting its skillset requirements. Headquartered in Mumbai, Imarticus has classroom and online delivery capabilities across India with dedicated centers located at Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Jaipur and Delhi.
Learn more at www.Imarticus.org
