News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Retro-Bit® Announces SEGA® Licensing Agreement to Produce Accessories for SEGA Gaming Platforms
First Products to be Officially Unveiled at CES 2018 by Innex Inc.
The first products and concepts under the agreement include several accessories that feature the same great quality as their original Sega counterparts like the original console port, but also with modern upgrades such as a USB® port for PC compatibility and Bluetooth® wireless technology. These new products are slated to debut in the Innex booth #21023 in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2018.
"With retro gaming on an upswing, we are pleased to offer officially SEGA licensed accessories in their original format as well as apply the innovative classic gaming enhancements that have become the hallmark of Retro-Bit," said Titi Ngoy, President and CEO at Innex Inc. the exclusive distributor of Retro-Bit. wcj "We're excited to unveil the first of these new products and concepts at CES, and do so alongside an exciting 2018 product catalog."
To book an appointment for an exclusive tour and demo of the Innex Inc® booth at CES 2018 visit: HERE (https://innexinc.com/
About Retro-Bit
A leader in the retro gaming community for more than a decade, Retro-Bit® brings new life to classic video game consoles with exciting accessories and controllers. From the original Atari® to the PlayStation®
About Innex Inc.
Innex Inc was founded in 2004 on the principles of innovation, fun, and a commitment to customer service. Over a decade later and they continue to offer the Innex Experience of offering customers a wide variety of video-game related toys and peripherals at a competitive price. Innex is an exclusive distributor of world-renowned brands such as, Retro-Bit and Stubbins®.
Innex is an award-winning leader in global distribution offering multiple services and shipping plans. They partner with the most recognizable and trusted brands and licenses in the industry. More information can be found online at innexinc.com.
"Innex Inc" is a registered trademark of Innex Incorporated.
"Retro-Bit" is a registered trademark of Kool Brands, LLC.
© SEGA. SEGA and the SEGA logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
Due to a policy of continuous product improvement, Retro-Bit reserves the right to change specifications and content without notice.
Contact
Richard Igros
Innex Inc.
***@innexinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse