VantagePoint Software Now Forecasting Cryptocurrencies utilizing Patented A.I. Technology
VantagePoint Software using patented Artificial Intelligence technology to predict stock market trends and trend changes made the official announcement today that traders can now use the software to forecast Cryptocurrencies.
After considerable time spent testing and adapting the artificial intelligence to Cryptocurrency data VantagePoint Software has now been forecasting for Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum for some time with the high level of accuracy and consistency that VantagePoint has been known to deliver for stock and commodity traders. But now that Cryptocurrencies are being regulated, the software company has decided to make these forecasts accessible through the VantagePoint software. Regulation was the key to release these forecasts because the family-owned software company wanted to ensure legitimacy before releasing it to traders. "Here at VantagePoint we bring real, tangible opportunities that have been vetted and tested with Artificial Intelligence to traders and investors We are not interested in chasing fads and forecasting financial instruments because of what's popular. We have criteria for what we forecast for and Cryptocurrencies meet the criteria." said Lane Mendelsohn, Vice President of VantagePoint Software.
It's no secret that Cryptocurrencies are at an all-time high, and the profit potential wcj is huge. VantagePoint's forecasting indicated earlier this year that these increases were imminent and while many still doubted the potential. Since the VantagePoint forecast Bitcoin has gone up 330%, Litecoin has gone up 467% and Ethereum has gone up 109%.
Due to the volatility of the markets, Cryptocurrencies can gain and lose value day over day. With VantagePoint, traders have the upper hand as they are equipped with the ability to forecast the trend direction and predict the next day's highs and lows before they happen. Even for those who are investing in these crypto currencies as opposed to trading need insight ahead of time as to when these crypto currencies may pull back and may be setting up to crash and knowing this information ahead of time with a high degree of accuracy is paramount.
It is uncertain what will happen over time for the virtual currency markets, but it does appear that there will be some dramatic movements in the Cryptocurrency market in 2018. Although it is not possible to predict these movements for the upcoming year, traders can get ahead of the curve when they utilize VantagePoint's proprietary Artificial Intelligence capabilities to predict the market strength and direction of the most popular Cryptocurrencies 1-3 days in advance with up to 86% accuracy.
For more information about VantagePoint, visit. www.vantagepointsoftware.com
