News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Market Technologies Becomes Official Donation Zone for Hurricane Irma Relief Supplies
Hurricane Irma did some serious damage across the state of Florida and even though the employees of Market Technologies were lucky to have avoided the most severe effects of the storm, they still came together to help those in need by collecting several items and delivering them to the Pasco County Disaster Relief Intake Center.
The morning after Hurricane Irma left her mark, the company's Vice President, Lane Mendelsohn made the announcement, "As a company that helps those in need, it is our responsibility to give what we can back to those who are suffering from the damages caused by the hurricane. We will be making Market Technologies an official donation zone for hurricane relief supplies. "
In only 5 days, Market Technologies and its employees collected over 1,300 items including:
14 bars of soap, 8 bars of deodorant, 4 boxes of tissues, 10 pouches baby food, 12 cups applesauce, 40 toothbrushes, 12 bottles of shampoo, 40 Ziploc bags, 25 cans of soup, 8 granola bars, 105 loads of laundry, 6 bottles of body wash, 21 pounds of rice, 38 cans of vegetables, 2 cans of oatmeal, 28 rolls of toilet paper, 2 boxes of feminine products, 3 pounds of dry beans, 12 cans of fruit, 36 packs fruit snacks,12 rolls of paper towels, 214 baby diapers, 9 jars of peanut butter, 8 cans ravioli, 5 boxes of crackers,13 tubes of toothpaste, 2 packs of baby wipes, 2 jars of jelly, 1 can of tuna, 1 bag choc chips, 2 packs of flushable wipes, 2 canisters of Lysol wipes, 22 boxes mac & cheese, 8 cups of Jell-O, 2 cans Pringles,1 can of peanuts, 56 juice boxes, 368 cups of tea, 64 cups coffee, 3 bottles fruit juice, 3 gallons of water, 264 bottles of water, 1 pack paper plates, 1 pack plastic cups, 10 travel care products
Helping those in need is not an unfamiliar task for the family owned company. In fact, it has only been a couple of weeks since Market Technologies contributed a large financial donation to the United Way Relief Fund, which helped to provide any storm-related needs and recovery resources to those who suffered from the wrath of Hurricane Harvey that hit Houston just this past August.
When their own community was then hit head on by a destructive storm, Hurricane Irma, they didn't even think twice about jumping in to help. CEO Louis Mendelsohn said, "Our wcj company has called Florida home for the last 38 years and we have many customers in this state. It is our duty and mission to show our customers that our relationship with them is a life-long one, and we care about them and their success far beyond just their success as traders."
The Mendelsohn family and Market Technologies have donated over $592,000 to local and national non-profit organizations since 2007. This is one of the many reasons why their employees are so proud to be a part of this organization, one that will continue to give back to the community wherever they can.
For more information about Market Technologies, visit www.vantagepointsoftware.com.
About Market Technologies:
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse