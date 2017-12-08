 
News By Tag
* Telecom
* Media
* Tech
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Marina Bay
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098


Asia telecom and media leaders assess digital content investment and partnership strategies

 
 
TMT Finance Asia 2018
TMT Finance Asia 2018
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Telecom
* Media
* Tech

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Marina Bay - Singapore - Singapore

Subject:
* Events

MARINA BAY, Singapore - Dec. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Asian telecom and media company leaders are discussing a range of new digital content investment and partnership strategies, as they look to tap into the continuing growth of demand for media on mobile, according to senior industry executives and investors meeting in Singapore in February.

"One of the most important trends in Asia media that we're seeing is the movement of entertainment shifting from the household to the individual, so people are watching less TV in their home but more on their mobile devices," commented one senior industry executive. "This is where the main intersection lies between media and telecoms. As telcos are now rolling out 4G aggressively, they need something to put over the new capacity, and the number one thing is video. OTTs can provide this and telcos have relationships and billing agreements with individual customers, so maintaining strong partnerships with telecom operators in emerging markets is a particular focus for OTT companies. There is an obvious win-win situation between the OTTs and telcos."

Leaders from media, content and broadcast companies including, Mediacorp, Indosat Ooredoo, ONE Championship and Eleven Sports Singapore will discuss the latest investment and partnerships strategies on the Media and Content Panel at the wcj TMT Finance Asia 2018 in Singapore on February 1.

The panel, which takes place in front of an audience of the leading senior executives from telecom, media and tech industry, finance, investment and advisory, will address questions of:

• Who is best placed to deliver content and services, and which business models are working?
• How is the media sector changing in Asia and where are the growth opportunities?
• What are the best routes to raising capital and where are opportunities for M&A?
• How are new technologies such as VR/AR/MR/Ad-Tech/AI transforming the industry?

TMT Finance Asia 2018 brings together Asia's leading media operators, content producers and distributors to assess partnership and investment opportunities in the region.

Over 50 speakers have so far been announced for the event, which takes place at Marina Bay Sands, including senior representatives from Axiata, Indosat Ooredoo, Telkom Indonesia, DTAC, AsiaSat, Emtek, edotco Group, Bharti Infratel, Protelindo, I Squared Capital, Alibaba Cloud, Irrawaddy Tower, Go-Jek, WeWork, Metronode, One Championship, Eleven Sports, Tata Communications, Sigfox, Apollo Towers, Goldman Sachs, DBS, ING, ANZ, BNP Paribas, IFC, Huawei and Linklaters.

For more information go to http://www.tmtfinance.com/asia/
End
Source:
Email:***@tmtfinance.com
Posted By:***@tmtfinance.com Email Verified
Tags:Telecom, Media, Tech
Industry:Telecom
Location:Marina Bay - Singapore - Singapore
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TMT Finance News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share