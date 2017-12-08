News By Tag
Asia telecom and media leaders assess digital content investment and partnership strategies
"One of the most important trends in Asia media that we're seeing is the movement of entertainment shifting from the household to the individual, so people are watching less TV in their home but more on their mobile devices," commented one senior industry executive. "This is where the main intersection lies between media and telecoms. As telcos are now rolling out 4G aggressively, they need something to put over the new capacity, and the number one thing is video. OTTs can provide this and telcos have relationships and billing agreements with individual customers, so maintaining strong partnerships with telecom operators in emerging markets is a particular focus for OTT companies. There is an obvious win-win situation between the OTTs and telcos."
Leaders from media, content and broadcast companies including, Mediacorp, Indosat Ooredoo, ONE Championship and Eleven Sports Singapore will discuss the latest investment and partnerships strategies on the Media and Content Panel at the wcj TMT Finance Asia 2018 in Singapore on February 1.
The panel, which takes place in front of an audience of the leading senior executives from telecom, media and tech industry, finance, investment and advisory, will address questions of:
• Who is best placed to deliver content and services, and which business models are working?
• How is the media sector changing in Asia and where are the growth opportunities?
• What are the best routes to raising capital and where are opportunities for M&A?
• How are new technologies such as VR/AR/MR/Ad-
TMT Finance Asia 2018 brings together Asia's leading media operators, content producers and distributors to assess partnership and investment opportunities in the region.
Over 50 speakers have so far been announced for the event, which takes place at Marina Bay Sands, including senior representatives from Axiata, Indosat Ooredoo, Telkom Indonesia, DTAC, AsiaSat, Emtek, edotco Group, Bharti Infratel, Protelindo, I Squared Capital, Alibaba Cloud, Irrawaddy Tower, Go-Jek, WeWork, Metronode, One Championship, Eleven Sports, Tata Communications, Sigfox, Apollo Towers, Goldman Sachs, DBS, ING, ANZ, BNP Paribas, IFC, Huawei and Linklaters.
For more information go to http://www.tmtfinance.com/
