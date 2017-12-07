 
Now You Can Pay your Baltimore/ D.C. Handyman Using Bitcoin

Handyman App and Startup allows Home Buyers and Owner to Pay Handymen & Contractors w/ Bitcoin!
 
 
BALTIMORE - Dec. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Starting immediately, Baltimore tech startup EFynch.com will offer their 3,000+ members a new and easier way to pay for their next handyman. . .  Bitcoin! The offering is the first of its kind among all the home improvement apps and it is a part of EFynch's latest updates to their online payment system which now includes Apple Pay, Venmo, etc. The new features promises to offer some of the easiest and most secure ways to organize your next home improvement project- a goal for EFynch in assisting homeowners and homebuyers in the Baltimore and Washington D.C. Metro Areas.

The payment options are now available through EFynch Escrow (a feature which allows any homeowner who registers their projects within the Escrow system to post distribute, and track funds securely).  This benefit typically foregoes a large up-front deposit that some contractors require and some homeowners find risky. Just like any escrow, EFynch holds the money in a separate account according to the terms of the Homeowner/ Contractor's Agreement and funds are disbursed as both parties agree to milestone payments. Both the homeowner and contractor benefit from the security because both parties know the funds are available as long as performance wcj is carried out.

This week, EFynch rolled out several new features within their payment processing system including Paypal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and Pay with Google; In addition, they will soon offer a way to post and deposit funds using iMessage and Facebook!

Payment processing can be extremely complicated and one of the most nerve-racking items for home improvement according to many polled homeowners. Most Handymen (who are typically independent) are very busy and lack the available time to launch the newest payment system available and stay current with the latest trends. EFynch is helping to bridge this gap and increase the value of features they offer for both homeowner and registered pros. Although the EFynch bidding system is completely free, the payment processing does come with a small transactions fee- typically in line with the same fees that apply to credit cards. More information can be found by visiting https://www.efynch.com

