News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Now You Can Pay your Baltimore/ D.C. Handyman Using Bitcoin
Handyman App and Startup allows Home Buyers and Owner to Pay Handymen & Contractors w/ Bitcoin!
The payment options are now available through EFynch Escrow (a feature which allows any homeowner who registers their projects within the Escrow system to post distribute, and track funds securely). This benefit typically foregoes a large up-front deposit that some contractors require and some homeowners find risky. Just like any escrow, EFynch holds the money in a separate account according to the terms of the Homeowner/ Contractor's Agreement and funds are disbursed as both parties agree to milestone payments. Both the homeowner and contractor benefit from the security because both parties know the funds are available as long as performance wcj is carried out.
This week, EFynch rolled out several new features within their payment processing system including Paypal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and Pay with Google; In addition, they will soon offer a way to post and deposit funds using iMessage and Facebook!
Payment processing can be extremely complicated and one of the most nerve-racking items for home improvement according to many polled homeowners. Most Handymen (who are typically independent)
Contact
EFynch.com Inc.
***@efynch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse