News By Tag
* Uav
* Mapping
* Drone
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pix4D Recognizes GEO Jobe GIS & UAV Services for 3D Drone Mapping for Smart Cities
GEO Jobe UAV Mapping Services has been recognized by UAV software industry leader, Pix4D having a recent 3D model derived from UAV data featured in their weekly #3DMonday community spotlight
The Project
The Lewisburg water utility is a GEO Jobe GIS Consulting client, contracting GEO Jobe for a number of services, including mapping their utility assets and network. GEO Jobe secured a contract to provide base mapping services and feature extraction for the City of Lewisburg. We used photogrammetry to create orthomosaics to assist the client in capturing and updating GIS features for Emergency 911 address databases, facility management, asset location, and building information models. Additionally, a side product we a created in the form of a 3D model for City marketing and planning uses.
According to Jeff Lawrence, UAV Business Development at GEO Jobe UAV, "GEO Jobe selected Pix4D for its flexibility and the options to edit the models and the project."
Technical details of the project:
- Device used DJI Phantom 4 Pro
- Image capture path (circular/grid/
- Pix4D software used: Pix4Dmapper
- Platform used (desktop or cloud)
- Editing (did you add MTPs, edit the point cloud or added surfaces to the mesh?) We added 5 centimeter-level ground control points.
See on Pix4D Community:
https://support.pix4d.com/
GEO Jobe UAV provides high-resolution digital mapping products to public sector clients in local and county governments, as well as private sector clients in the engineering, construction, utilities, and Land Surveying industries. We use drones to deliver standard ortho-aerial updates on sites ranging from 3 acres to almost 600 acres. We also deliver topographic data and models with 1' contour lines for survey, drainage analysis, and grading compliance. Most recently, GEO Jobe has been working closely with Trimble and their Catalyst mobile GNSS solution in order to obtain very accurate GPS control for UAV flights using Trimble technology and an Android smartphone.
There are a wide variety of uses and advantages for using a UAV for construction-
- Earthwork volumetric surveys and 3D modeling
- Topographic mapping
- Infrastructure monitoring
- Infrastructure inspection
- Asset inventory surveys
- Visualisation mapping
- "Progress mapping" suitable for BIM
- Environmental surveys
- Utility mapping and updates
- 3D model production
About Pix4D
Established in 2011, Pix4D software has been committed to creating professional, georeferenced maps and models from drone imagery. The company was founded as a spinoff of EPFL in Switzerland. pix4d.com
About GEO Jobe
With a fleet of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV's, or drones) GEO Jobe is now offering high resolution low altitude orthophotography services in Tennessee and surrounding areas (Arkansas, Mississippi)
For more information:
See http://www.geo-
@geojobegis / @geojobeuav
Media Contact
Jeff Lawrence
contact@geo-
844-436-5623
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 05, 2017